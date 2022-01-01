Retail
Anne-Hélène POUPONNEAU
Anne-Hélène POUPONNEAU
Augural Stratéo
Directrice artistique spécialisée édition
Nantes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Augural Stratéo
- Directrice artistique spécialisée édition
Communication | Nantes (44000)
2006 - 2020
Gulfstream Communication
- Graphiste
Nantes
2005 - 2005
Formations
Université Rennes 1
Rennes
2004 - 2005
Licence Professionnelle Design Graphique, option Multimédia
Lycée Léonard De Vinci
Montaigu
2002 - 2004
BTS Communication Visuelle
Lycée Le Paraclet
Quimper
2001 - 2002
MAN Arts Appliqués
Lycée La Joliverie
Saint Sébastien Sur Loire
1998 - 2001
BT Dessinateur Maquettiste
Carole POUPONNEAU
Clothilde BLATTLIN
Gaëlle LAUMAILLÉ
Mediapilote :-)
Mélanie LAMBLA
Pierre-Henri THEVENET
Séverine GADREAU
Sophie BRESSON
