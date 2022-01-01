Retail
Anne-Laure VERICEL
Anne-Laure VERICEL
LYON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
designer en auto entreprise
- Graphiste print et web
2014 - 2015
Cosmopolit Home
- Webdesigner
Lyon
2013 - maintenant
Novius
- UX Designer
2013 - 2013
Formations
ISCPA - Institut Des Médias (Lyon)
Lyon
2012 - 2013
Lycée Léonard De Vinci BTS CV (Villefontaine)
Villefontaine
2010 - 2012
obtenu
Lycée Léonard De Vinci M.A.N
Villefontaine
2009 - 2010
Lycée Champagnat
St Symphorien Sur Coise
2008 - 2009
mention Bien
Réseau
Aldric CHIMIER
Charlotte DA MOTA
Christophe VIALLE
Delphine ABRY
Frederic JACQUEMOUD
Grégoire PASCAL
Sandrine DURANTON
Sébastien DROUYER
Thibaut GRANGE
Vernay BENJAMIN