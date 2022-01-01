Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Anne-Laure VUILLOT
Anne-Laure VUILLOT
Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupama Rhone-alpes Auvergne
- Chargée de clientèle
Lyon
2018 - maintenant
Maaf - Groupe Covéa
- Conseillere en clientèle
Chauray
2014 - 2018
DMF
- Conseillère commerciale
2013 - 2014
Formations
Lycée Simone Weil
Dijon
2009 - 2011
Réseau
Céline GUILLEMINOT