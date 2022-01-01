Anne LE BRIS TERRASSON

-
1703
- Founder
maintenant
Consulting in creative marketing (brand platform, positioning strategy, expansion and creation of brand and products) and Creation (branding & identity , packaging , design 3D, architecture & setting, print, digital design)
Business : cosmetics, luxury brands, personal care...
PULP Consumer Creative Brand
- Directrice générale PULP BEAUTY
2004 - 2009
Création du pôle Beauté & Luxe de l'agence PULP.
principaux budgets BIOLOGIQUE RECHERCHE, COTY prestige (Lancaster, JLopez), LANCÔME, POLIVE (Tricosteril,Dodie), VOGUE, YVES SAINT LAURENT parfums
Agence COBALT ( groupe Dragon Rouge)
- Responsable agence / directrice commerciale
1990 - 1996
Developpement commercial de l'agence et gestion du portefeuille clients
Budgets gérés LEVER FABERGE (TIMOTEI SIGNAL REXONA BRUT SANOGYL ORGANICS DOVE) YVES ROCHER, PACO RABANNE, COPPERTONE, ROCHAS