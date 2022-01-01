Menu

Anne LE BRIS TERRASSON

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • 1703 - Founder

    maintenant Consulting in creative marketing (brand platform, positioning strategy, expansion and creation of brand and products) and Creation (branding & identity , packaging , design 3D, architecture & setting, print, digital design)
    Business : cosmetics, luxury brands, personal care...

  • PULP Consumer Creative Brand - Directrice générale PULP BEAUTY

    2004 - 2009 Création du pôle Beauté & Luxe de l'agence PULP.

    principaux budgets BIOLOGIQUE RECHERCHE, COTY prestige (Lancaster, JLopez), LANCÔME, POLIVE (Tricosteril,Dodie), VOGUE, YVES SAINT LAURENT parfums

  • Agence COBALT ( groupe Dragon Rouge) - Responsable agence / directrice commerciale

    1990 - 1996 Developpement commercial de l'agence et gestion du portefeuille clients

    Budgets gérés LEVER FABERGE (TIMOTEI SIGNAL REXONA BRUT SANOGYL ORGANICS DOVE) YVES ROCHER, PACO RABANNE, COPPERTONE, ROCHAS

Formations