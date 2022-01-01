Anne LE CHANTOUX

Graduated from the university of Plymouth, awarded the Diploma of Higher Education in International Business.
Placement year in Spain, at the University of Grenada.
Work history:
- various jobs in bar/waitrising:
- customer sales advisor:
- cashier
Fluent in French, English and Spanish written and spoken. I have lived in different european countries throughout my childhood, because of my fathers work. Always looking to discover new cultures and persons.
Open minded personne, flexible and adaptable to any type of situation. Fast learner, polite, presentable, good interpersonal communication skills.
used to working in teams, doing coursework or even outside, i played in the university of Plymouth ladies rugby team.
Mes compétences :
Adaptable
Business
Flexible
FLUENT
International
International business
Languages
Open minded
Tourism
Travel
Pas de contact professionnel