Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne LE CORRE
Ajouter
Anne LE CORRE
SAINT MICHEL SUR ORGE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Jacqueline RIU
- Directrice magasin
SAINT MICHEL SUR ORGE
maintenant
Pimkie
- Responsable magasin
Villeneuve d'Ascq
1986 - 2002
Aux Dames de France
- Chef de departement
1975 - 1985
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bruno FABBRO
Cabinet Recrutement EXACTITUDE
Romain MARQUIS