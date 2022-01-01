Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne LE GRIX DE LA SALLE
Ajouter
Anne LE GRIX DE LA SALLE
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
re
- Recruteur
2014 - maintenant
Formations
ESC Bordeaux
Bordeaux
1968 - 1971
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel