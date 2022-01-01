Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne LEFEVRE ZABRODINE
Ajouter
Anne LEFEVRE ZABRODINE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Comptable
Entreprises
I Bp Investissements
- Comptable
2014 - maintenant
bessiere
- Comptable
2014 - 2014
la boutique du pilote
- Comptable
2014 - 2014
nocibé
- Comptable
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2012 - 2014
mundipharma
- Comptable
PARIS
2009 - 2012
cabinet meningand
- Comptable
2006 - 2009
Formations
NDG
Versailles
2004 - 2006
bts cgo
Lycée Notre Dame Du Grandchamp Classe Préparatoire Aux Grandes Ecoles De Commerce
Versailles
2003 - 2005
dcg
Réseau
Alexandre MONOT
Emilie BAVILLE
Estelle RIVERY
Lecoup THOMAS
Loïc LEGRAND
Nicolas LE CORRE
Thomas BALLAY