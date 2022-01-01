Menu

Anne LEJEUNE

FLORENNES

Entreprises

  • Partena - Payroll Consultant

    2013 - maintenant

  • Trace ! - Consultante en intérim

    2008 - 2013

  • Team Kalorik Group - Assistante Marketing

    2004 - 2008

Formations

  • Ecole Pratique Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales E.P.H.E.C (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 2001 - 2004 Graduat en Marketing

