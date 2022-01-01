Anne LEVEDER

Entreprises
-
A cédille
- Consultant, Gérant
2016 - maintenant
-
Groupe Onepoint
- Directeur de Projet
Paris
2016 - 2016
-
Arval Service Lease
- Reponsable de la DSI SME Solutions
Rueil-Malmaison
2013 - 2016
-
Arval France
- Arval – IT Manager Europe Centrale & Maroc
Rueil-Malmaison
2010 - 2013
-
Arval France
- Responsable équipe Projet “Contract Lifecycle”
Rueil-Malmaison
2008 - 2010
-
Arval France
- Chef de projet International « Sales & Marketing »
Rueil-Malmaison
2007 - 2008
-
Dassault Systemes
- Chef de Projet PLM sur CATIA V6 et ENOVIA V6
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2004 - 2007
-
Dassault Systemes
- Ingénieur R&D sur CATIA V5
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2002 - 2004
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée