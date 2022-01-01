Menu

Anne LEVI

Paris

  • EDF - Chargée d'affaires junior

    Paris 2011 - maintenant In the industrial project "sustainable cities" at EDF, managed an annual architecture competition, launched a think-tank dedicated to energy and urbanism and worked on a deployement kit for new offers.

  • Groupe Caisse des Dépôts - Stagiaire en développement urbain

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Led a reflexion on a specialized magazine's business plan and participated in the redaction of specificiations for one billion euros public investment plan.

  • Crédit agricole - Junior adviser

    Montrouge 2010 - 2010 Junior adviser in a mission supervised by ESSEC to maximize company’s computer habits and standardize collaborative spaces

Formations

  • Seoul National University (Seoul)

    Seoul 2011 - 2012 Graduate School of International Studies

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise 2009 - 2013 Msc in Management

