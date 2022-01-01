Menu

Anne-Lise CABRON

MORLANWELZ

Entreprises

  • Alizee concept - Formation

    2008 - maintenant formation "décrocher l'emplois que je cherche"
    J ai fais ma formation dans la restauration en temps que serveuse .

  • Cantine des Italien - Service en salle

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • ICET (La Louvière)

    La Louvière 1988 - 1996 Vente Etalagiste Gestion d'Entreprisse

    Obtenu un C.E.S.S.

    Vente Etalagiste

