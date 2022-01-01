Retail
Anne-Lise PERNOUD
Anne-Lise PERNOUD
Anncey
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
Banque Laydernier
- Employée administrative siège social
Anncey
2013 - maintenant
Affectation au Pôle Crédit.
SCP Mes GEIGER-LE MOING- ASSIER
- Stagiaire
2013 - maintenant
Office notarial.
Agence immobilière Compagnie foncière du Rhône
- Hôtesse d'accueil au salon immobilier de Genève
2012 - 2012
Banque Laydernier
- Employée administrative siège social
Anncey
2012 - 2012
Affectation au Pôle crédit.
Banque de Savoie
- Employée administrative- Agence Rue du Paquier- Annecy
2011 - 2011
Formations
Université Chambéry Savoie
Chambery
2013 - maintenant
Master 1 droit notarial
Université Chambéry Savoie
Chambery
2010 - 2013
Licence mention droit privé
Lycée Général Et Technologique De L'Albanais
Rumilly
2007 - 2010
Baccalauréat économique et social
Loïc MARISSAL
Lorène NAVET
Romain PETELLAZ
Sandrine BAINGUI