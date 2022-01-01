Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne-Lise VERGE
Ajouter
Anne-Lise VERGE
CLERMONT FFERRAND
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SARL Le Derrière
- Chef de rang
2017 - 2018
Formations
Sciences Po (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2010 - 2016
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel