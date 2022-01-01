Menu

Anne LORETTE

Issy-les-Moulineaux

Entreprises

  • Technicolor - European Patent Attorney

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2008 - maintenant - Drafting applications in English
    - Prosecution in many countries (JP, CN, US, EP, KR, TW, ...)
    - Invention selection
    - Portfolio assessment
    - Licensing support, CCP confirmation, patent pool CCP submission (HDMI, HEVC Advance), follow-up of standard related applications (filing strategy, advices on EP prosecution, CCP drafting, market trends, etc)
    - Case law reviews

  • Technicolor - Patent Engineer

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2004 - 2008

  • Technicolor - Research Engineer

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2001 - 2001 I was involved in the development of a new research lab in Princeton (New-Jersey) including recruitment of researchers and development of video coding solutions on mobile devices.

  • Technicolor - Research Engineer

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 1999 - 2004 I developed solutions for new video codecs (H.264, MPEG-4, ...)

  • Inria - PhD student

    Le Chesnay 1996 - 1999 PhD in Image Processing (Urban area detection based on Markov Random Fields) in collaboration with CNES

