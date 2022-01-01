Anne LORETTE

Issy-les-Moulineaux2008 - maintenant- Drafting applications in English
- Prosecution in many countries (JP, CN, US, EP, KR, TW, ...)
- Invention selection
- Portfolio assessment
- Licensing support, CCP confirmation, patent pool CCP submission (HDMI, HEVC Advance), follow-up of standard related applications (filing strategy, advices on EP prosecution, CCP drafting, market trends, etc)
- Case law reviews
Technicolor
- Patent Engineer
Issy-les-Moulineaux2004 - 2008
Technicolor
- Research Engineer
Issy-les-Moulineaux2001 - 2001I was involved in the development of a new research lab in Princeton (New-Jersey) including recruitment of researchers and development of video coding solutions on mobile devices.
Technicolor
- Research Engineer
Issy-les-Moulineaux1999 - 2004I developed solutions for new video codecs (H.264, MPEG-4, ...)
Inria
- PhD student
Le Chesnay1996 - 1999PhD in Image Processing (Urban area detection based on Markov Random Fields) in collaboration with CNES