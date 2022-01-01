Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne LUCCHESI-PALLI
Ajouter
Anne LUCCHESI-PALLI
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hermès
- Metteur au point
Paris
2014 - maintenant
Hermès
- Responsable d'Atelier
Paris
2013 - 2014
Hermès
- Sellière maroquinière
Paris
2005 - 2013
FNTR
- Responsable de communication
2002 - 2004
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Cédric VONARB
Dominique DA SILVA
Jessy KARRAMKAN
Natacha GAYSINSKI
Stéphane VANHAY