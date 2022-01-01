Anne-Lucie CATTA

2009 - maintenantTax compliance & advisory services in relation to Global Mobility policies / Executive C&B
Deloitte & Touche LLP, London, UK
- Senior Associate
2007 - 2009Senior Associate
International Assignment Services, Co-sourcing & Compensation Services
Expatriate management:
- preparation of cost projections
- pre-departure briefings with assignees
- coordination of all third-party providers (relocation services, tax advisors...)
- compensation: hypothetical tax calculations, balance sheet preparation, implementation of split payrolls, reconciliations...
Main achievements:
- 2-months secondment to the Brussels office (April-June 2008) to prepare annual reporting for client (created reporting tool & final presentation)
- strong understanding of legal and tax issues for international assignees
Global Career Company
- Recruitment Associate
2006 - 2007Global Career Company is an international recruitment consultancy that focuses on recruiting high calibre talent into Africa, Asia and Russia. Working with many of the world’s leading organisations, we specialise in the recruitment of internationally educated professionals who are seeking to develop their career within a leading company.
Recruitment summits, recruitment days, search and selection.
Alter Ego Solutions
- Consultante junior
Levallois-Perret2006 - 2006Consultante Junior au sein d'Alter Ego, cabinet de conseil en solutions de recrutement.
Sourcing, campagnes de recrutement, études RH...
Valeo Lighting Systems
- Service RH site
Paris2005 - 2005Valeo Lighting Systems, site d’Angers (49), 1200 salariés.
Rattachée au Responsable RH site
Lafarge
- Actionnariat salarié
Paris2004 - 2004Lafarge, DRH groupe, Paris.
Direction Actionnariat Salarié
Ad Hominem International
- Chargée de recherche
Neuilly-sur-Seine2003 - 2003Ad Hominem International, cabinet de recrutement, Paris.
Chargée de recherche au sein du département Ingénieurs