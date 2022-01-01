Menu

Anne-Lucie CATTA

PARIS

En résumé

Tax - International Assignment Services

Mes compétences :
Actionnariat salarié
Asie
Compensation & benefits
Formation
Recrutement
Ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • Fidal International, société d'avocats - Manager

    2009 - maintenant Tax compliance & advisory services in relation to Global Mobility policies / Executive C&B

  • Deloitte & Touche LLP, London, UK - Senior Associate

    2007 - 2009 Senior Associate
    International Assignment Services, Co-sourcing & Compensation Services
    Expatriate management:
    - preparation of cost projections
    - pre-departure briefings with assignees
    - coordination of all third-party providers (relocation services, tax advisors...)
    - compensation: hypothetical tax calculations, balance sheet preparation, implementation of split payrolls, reconciliations...

    Main achievements:
    - 2-months secondment to the Brussels office (April-June 2008) to prepare annual reporting for client (created reporting tool & final presentation)
    - strong understanding of legal and tax issues for international assignees

  • Global Career Company - Recruitment Associate

    2006 - 2007 Global Career Company is an international recruitment consultancy that focuses on recruiting high calibre talent into Africa, Asia and Russia. Working with many of the world’s leading organisations, we specialise in the recruitment of internationally educated professionals who are seeking to develop their career within a leading company.

    Recruitment summits, recruitment days, search and selection.

  • Alter Ego Solutions - Consultante junior

    Levallois-Perret 2006 - 2006 Consultante Junior au sein d'Alter Ego, cabinet de conseil en solutions de recrutement.
    Sourcing, campagnes de recrutement, études RH...

  • Valeo Lighting Systems - Service RH site

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Valeo Lighting Systems, site d’Angers (49), 1200 salariés.
    Rattachée au Responsable RH site

  • Lafarge - Actionnariat salarié

    Paris 2004 - 2004 Lafarge, DRH groupe, Paris.
    Direction Actionnariat Salarié

  • Ad Hominem International - Chargée de recherche

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2003 - 2003 Ad Hominem International, cabinet de recrutement, Paris.
    Chargée de recherche au sein du département Ingénieurs

Formations