Anne LUONG

-
Arribas Brothers
- Manager
2014 - maintenant
-
Leapfrog
- Marketing & Merchandising Manager Asia
2013 - 2014
-
Bouygues Batiment International
- Internal Communication
GUYANCOURT
2012 - 2012
Develop, write and edit communications materials including expat magazine, corporate magazine, breaking news, French and local press review.
In charge of the stand for the annual international built exhibition.
Organize events: seminar, social events and corporate party.
-
Colliers International
- Sales and Marketing Manager
Москва
2008 - 2011
-Kumho Asiana Plaza Saigon – Mixed-used project – HCMC
In charge of marketing activities of the retail area 7.000sqm.
Direct retail’s overall marketing and strategic planning programs
Implement marketing plan: grand opening, monthly push promotional strategy, event to communication campaign.
-Kenton Residences – Residential project, 1068 Units – HCMC
Create marketing tools to promote the project: brochure, website, billboard and event.
Coordinate sponsoring activities: Bridal Fair Exhibition, TV musical show.
Direct photos shoot with models.
Train sales team (15sales) on how to sell product, from body languages session to sales pitch.
-Central Garden: Residential project – 120 units – HCMC
Develop media plan and marketing activities: leaflet, on-line advertising and print advertising.
Manage sales team (5sales) to achieve sales objective, 120 units sold in two months.
-Richland Hill – Residential project, 1071 Units- HCMC
Lead marketing activities: brochure, website, billboard, event and model house activities.
Assist Sales Director to implement sales strategy, sales activities and sales report (12 sales).
-
Classic Fine Foods Bangkok
- Sales and Marketing Manager
2007 - 2008
-Consulting mission: assist the general manager to rebuild the company: reorganize and manage the staff (10 persons), propose action and business plan
-Training: in charge to train the sales, customer service and purchase department
-Purchasing: in contact with suppliers and manage all perishable import purchase
-
Classic Fine Foods Vietnam
- Sales and Marketing Manager
2006 - 2007
-Sales: managing 5 sales, follow and coordinate them. Liaise and develop relationship with key accounts: Park Hyatt, Sheraton, Sofitel…
-Monitor budget, review prices and manage the margin based on the global target
-Purchasing: liaison with purchase department, control purchase and manage the stock. I was in contact with suppliers and sourcing product.
-Marketing: establish marketing plan, organize events, promotion and catalog
-Brand strategy: build fine foods brands like Rougie Foie gras, San Pellegrino…
-
Faye Gastronomie Paris-Rungis
- Export Assistant
2005 - 2006
-Communication: directly in Rungis market I selected perishable products based on customers needs and create newsletter with seasoning products
-Sales: develop sales, was in contact with suppliers for sourcing products. Responsible of quotation and customer service, liaise with more than 15 countries: Hong-Kong, Singapore, Japan, Dubai…
-Web site conception
-
Classic Fine Foods Hanoi
- Branch Assistant
2004 - 2005
-Brand Analysis: launch and follow up 3 brands: Rougie, San Pellegrino and President
-Communication/sales: create and follow up event, promotion action, sales follow up
-Staff Management: coordination and liveliness (8staff), produce reporting for head office