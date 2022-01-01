Retail
Anne MAGNIAT
Anne MAGNIAT
ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX
Entreprises
EDITIONS OBERTHUR
- Attachée Commerciale
2001 - maintenant
AFPI BRETAGNE
- Assitante de gestion
1999 - 2004
Formations
Lycée Jean Mace (Rennes)
Rennes
1995 - 1997
BTS Commerce International
Réseau
Dominique POTEL
Emmanuel DUJARDIN
Frederick PAPIN
Hamid CHABANE
Isabelle HAMON
Jérémy PAYEN
Laurent GILLES
Mathilde BETTON
Renaud LEROUX
Samuel KIPP