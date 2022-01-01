Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne-Marie GRONDIN
Ajouter
Anne-Marie GRONDIN
MONTREAL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MENUthéâtre
- Production, interprétation, animation
maintenant
Formations
École Supérieure De Théâtre (UQAM) (Montréal)
Montréal
2002 - 2007
MA
membre UDA
Réseau
Daniel CROTEAU
Danielle GAGNON