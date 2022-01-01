Retail
Anne-Marie LARNICOL
Anne-Marie LARNICOL
LE COTEAU
En résumé
Usinage
Mes compétences :
agent de production
Entreprises
EASYcourses
- Chauffeur livreur
2016 - 2018
Trier sa tournée livrer
Formations
AFPI (Roanne, France)
Roanne, France
2019 - maintenant
usinage
POEC
Pas de contact professionnel