Anne POCHYLSKI

Casablanca2011 - maintenantCoordination of a multi functional team (in various countries) : preparation, submission and negotiation of International Bids (Turnkey Tenders vary from 1 Meuros to 50 Meuros) and more especially :
• Responsible for managing invitations to tenders with scope of work credentials, critical issues identification (feasibility,
technical issues), Go/No Go process with Sales& Marketing Direction.
• Assess risks associated to the RFQ (client, planning, overcost, political, ...), mitigation of risks and compliance with group
internal procedures
• Find solution in order to maximize company profits
• Coordinates different stakeholders : System engineering, legal, insurance, finance, project execution, transport dept.
• Build Profit & Loss scenarios in maximizing company’s profits, and detail the proposal in tender review in front of Nexans’
High Management (Senior Corporate Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Risk Manager, General counsel).
• Negotiate all technical and commercial aspects with customer during clarification phases.