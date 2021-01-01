Menu

Anne-Sophie LE PROVOST

  • Marketing Manager Switzerland - Austria
  • GUERLAIN
  Marketing Manager Switzerland - Austria

ZÜRICH

En résumé

Marketing Manager Switzerland Austria at Guerlain - LVMH group.

Graduated from the Master Grande Ecole in Marketing French Excellence from Rouen Business School - France (NEOMA).

With more than three years of multiple experiences in marketing of luxury and cosmetics with diverse international and country level positions at Yves Saint Laurent beauté, Christian Dior Parfums, Lancôme, Chanel and at Google France for the DMI LOréal account.

Celebrating now four years working in operational marketing at Guerlain Switzerland and Austria, in various positions such as trade marketing, digital and product management.

French, English, German.

Entreprises

  • GUERLAIN - Marketing Manager Switzerland - Austria

    Marketing | ZÜRICH 2020 - maintenant

  • GUERLAIN - Senior Product Manager

    Marketing | ZÜRICH 2019 - 2020 • Product Management:
    - Managed product launches on all 3 axis: Fragrance, skincare, makeup for 2nd semester 2019 and 2020.
    - Conducted market analysis and assigned the creation of an internal competition newsletter.
    - Forecasted product allocation and budget for 2020.

    • Trade Marketing:
    - Scheduled all trade activities – national and local in 2019 and 2020.
    - Forecasted gifting and sampling strategies and budgets.
    - Created an activity reporting dashboard and assigned the follow up to junior PM.
    - Crafted a tailored trade plan for our Guerlain Parfumeur boutique.

    • Eretail :
    - Ensured the update and quality of product assortment.
    - Developed brand pages and eshop online.
    - Organized websites contractual evaluations and opened assortment by two new retailers in 2019.

    • Digital Media :
    - Crafted the search and social strategy in 2019 and 2020.
    - Launched social media campaigns with in depth agency briefing : YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Google Search.
    - Delivered SEA campaigns internal setup using Google Ads Editor.

    • CRM:
    - Crafted a new CRM data collection strategy with Backoffice follow up.
    - Developed loyalty programs: Main counters, boutique, spas for 2019 and 2020.
    - Scheduled and created emailings campaigns in 2019 and 2020.

    • Social :
    - Crafted the social strategy to boost engagement by 2nd semester 2019.
    - Assigned brand content and local content implementation on socials.

    • PR :
    - Developed KOL and journalists relationship
    - Organized novelties seeding and blogger events.
    - Followed up with budget 2019 and forecasted 2020.

    • Leadership:
    - Managing one Junior Product Manager
    - ISO 14001 Certification project leader

    •Key Achievements:
    -Rationalized product assortment and allocation / POS potential in 2020
    -Pushed Aqua Allegoria fragrance line to top 3 in June ranking women fragrance. Never seen before.
    - Managed a growth of +52% FY Sell Out 18 Total Eretail vs. LY with always on digital media campaigns.
    - Award of best team contribution 2019.

  • GUERLAIN - Trade Marketing and Digital Manager

    Marketing | ZÜRICH 2018 - 2019 • Trade Marketing, Eretail, Digital Media and CRM manager for Guerlain Switzerland - LVMH Group
    - Crafted the 2019 promotion plan for Guerlain Switzerland – online and offline - in line with BU 2019 > including gifting, sampling, beauty advisor’s motivational levers (contests) and POS brand visibility.
    - Improved the on counter gifting strategy and rebranded local activities’ communication.
    - Pitched, developed and then analyzed an online brand campaign (Search + True View in Stream) for the end of 2018 and the 1rst Semester 2019.
    - Entirely set up the Google ads campaign, from target groups to keywords planning, to bid / budget to billing.
    - Linked the brand website Guerlain.ch with the major retailer’s brand pages and product pages to create a full conversion funnel and maximize traffic and online conversions.
    - Implemented new CRM digital tools on counters to sustain and modernize our loyalty program.

    • Key Achievements :
    - Was selected the Internal ISO 14001 certification project manager, to bring the Guerlain Swiss subsidiary to certification.
    - Participated in the creation of a local media campaign, from photoshooting organisation, to layout and retouching, to media agency in depth briefing on digital campaigns
    - +39% FY sell out total eretail 2018 vs. LY - thanks to eretailers' rebranding, websites openings and digital campaigns.

  • Guerlain - Junior Trade Marketing Manager

    Marketing | Levallois-Perret 2018 - 2018 • Trade Marketing, Eretail and CRM manager for Guerlain Switzerland - LVMH Group
    - Implemented the 2018 promotion plan for every Swiss retailers and lux counters, offline and online. ( all assets produced in DE- FR- IT )
    - Maximized the brand visibility in stores and online, with fewer means, through a dynamic collaboration with multiple agencies.
    - Optimized the allocation of the 2018 budget, to maximize all activities’ impact on sell out.
    - Analyzed the ROI of the GWP and samples allocation for every activity. Then accordingly optimized their distribution.
    - Crafted the new brand digital strategy by opening brand pages and new e-stores on all major eretailers, by referencing and sponsoring the brand on Google My Business and through AdWords campaigns and by developing a new social media content schedule on Facebook for trade activities.
    - Updated the localized brand website : Guerlain.ch
    - Crafted through in depth analysis the 2019 budget and promotion plan.
    - Participated in the organization of PR events for product launches.

    • Key Achievements :
    - Optimized and rebranded trade marketing activities.
    - Developped Guerlain's eretail presence.
    - Implemented a new digital based CRM strategy.

  • Guerlain - VIE Marketing opérationnel - Business analyst - Guerlain Autriche

    Levallois-Perret 2017 - 2017 -Participation au développement commercial et marketing à long terme de la filiale Guerlain en Autriche.
    -Analyse et développement de recommandations et implémentation des stratégies commerciales adéquates.
    -Segmentation du marché par POS et tracking du Sell Out mensuel.
    -Gestion des niveaux de BNP, stock et inventaires clients. Prévision des quantités produits.
    -Définition du budget et des quantités 2017 et 2018.

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS :
    - Grand Prix VIE Autriche 2017
    - Définition de la stratégie digitale Guerlain 2018 sur les top doors e-retail.
    - Création d'une base Sell In - Sell Out

  • Chanel - Haute-horlogerie - Marketing développement international

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2016 - 2016 Participation au développement et au lancement des nouveaux produits :
    - Recherche d’univers inspirationnels
    - Rédaction des Product News : inspiration créative, story-telling et construction des argumentaires de vente
    - Participation à la création des briefs produits et préparation des réunions internationales
    - Participation au développement d’outils à destination des clients : catalogues, brochures, product books, mappings et outils digitaux.
    - Gestion des aller-retour avec la direction artistique
    - Réaction des fiches techniques produits
    - Suivi des traduction et validation des marchés
    - Participation à l’organisation de la foire de Bâle
    - Contribution aux projets digitaux Chanel.com
    - Mise à jour de la stratégie packaging

  • Google - Assistante Global Client and Agency Solutions - Pour le compte de L'Oréal

    Paris 2015 - 2015 - Analyses du ROI/KPI des strategies digitales L’Oréal, sur des lancements internationaux à 2016 – 2017.
    ( L’Oréal Paris, Gemey, Mixa, Lancôme, Affaire Parfum …)
    - Création de decks d’insights beauté, et de conseils en stratégie digitale pour L’Oréal via les outils d’analyse Google.
    - Mise en place d’outils de suivi pour l’account planning de Programmatic et DoubleClick.
    - Organisation de BrandLab, Hackathons, Digital Accelerators.
    - Animation et présentation d’un Workshop marques L’Oréal.

  • LANCÔME - Assistante chef de produit - Marketing développement international

    2015 - 2015 - Participation au lancement du plan et produits 2016 à 2018 :
    Rédaction de concepts, création de books de lancement, suivi des développements produits
    - Création de maquettes : brief agence, création 3D, retouches chromie.
    - Analyse des performances - axe ongles et lèvres sur les grands marchés internationaux
    - Interface avec les filiales internationales – suivi opérationnel des projets
    - Analyse des lancements passés et benchs concurrence

  • Chanel - Conseillère de vente - Emploi étudiant saisonnier

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2014 - 2014 - Conseiller et accompagner la clientèle sur l'ensemble des lignes de produits
    - Offrir à la clientèle de la Maison Chanel un service personnalisé, répondant à ses attentes et exigences
    - Mettre en valeur les produits et veiller à la bonne tenue de l'espace de vente
    - Maintenir et promouvoir l'image de la Maison Chanel

  • Christian Dior Parfums - Assistante chef de projet digital international - Marketing interactif

    Paris 2013 - 2013 - Veille médiatique et gestion de projets digitaux : production de contenus digitaux, mini-sites événementiels, contenus expertise, mises en avant spécifiques sur Dior.com
    - Suivi et update du site Backstage Makeup Mag
    - Création et suivi de l’information produit et de projet sur le site Dior.com
    - Etude de la concurrence et analyse statistique

  • Christian Louboutin NEW YORK - Assistante relations publiques - Marketing relationnel

    2013 - 2013 - Veille médiatique des produits, étude de l’environnement concurrentiel
    - En charge des listes médias et des mises à jour des dossiers de presse
    - Gestion des produits et des échantillons – contacts avec les fournisseurs

  • L'Oréal Luxe - Yves Saint Laurent Beauté - Assistante chef de projet formation nationale - Marketing opérationnel

    PARIS 2013 - 2013 - Mise à jour des matériaux de formation : magazine de formation, films, e-learnings
    - Traduction et rédaction de géographies produits : parfums, maquillage et soin
    - Organisation des formations vendeurs et formateurs : FAR, Forevers BCs
    - Collaboration avec les chefs de produits : Création graphique et rédaction
    - Evènementiel : projet des Master Make-Up en partenariat avec Séphora

  • Rouen Business School - Présidente de Beecom' - Agence de communication étudiante - Rouen Business School

    MONT SAINT AIGNAN CEDEX 2012 - 2012 - Présidente de l'agence de communication étudiante de mon Ecole : Beecom - Association composée de 65 personnes et de 5 clubs : journal, radio, conférences, création graphique et internet.
    - J'étais également coordinatrice du Défi Grandes Ecoles de l'Express au sein de mon association.

  • L'Oréal Luxe - lancôme - Vendeuse Démonstratrice

    PARIS 2012 - 2012 - Vente et conseil de produits de cosmétiques, parfums, soins. PRINTEMPS HAUSSMANN pour la maison Lancôme.

  • Rouen Business School - Présidente de liste candidate au Bureau des Etudiants (BDE)

    MONT SAINT AIGNAN CEDEX 2011 - 2012 - Présidente d'une liste de 25 personnes candidate au Bureau des Etudiants de Rouen Business School.
    - Organisation d'une journée d'animation sur le campus pour tous les étudiants de l'école.
    - Organisation d'une soirée étudiante pour plus de 300 personnes.

  • L'Oréal - Ambassadrice L'Oréal au challenge Reveal - Rouen Business School

    PARIS 2011 - 2012 - Promotion du Challenge Reveal sur le Campus pour le recrutement L'Oréal.

  • Crédit Mutuel - Employée de guichet - Emploi étudiant saisonnier

    Strasbourg 2010 - 2010 Emploi étudiant en tant qu'hôtesse de caisse.

  • 2008 - Lauréate du Prix d'excellence à la INTERNATIONAL SPACE SCHOOL de la NASA à HOUSTON - ISS team leader graduate

    2008 - 2008 LE TELEGRAMME - Article
    http://www.letelegramme.fr/ar/viewarticle1024.php?aaaammjj=20080723&article=20080723-3498421&type=ar

Formations

  • Pace University

    New York City 2014 - 2014 M1 - Finance and international entrepreneurship

  • NEOMA Business School ( Rouen Business School - RBS)

    Rouen 2011 - 2016 Master 2 - Programme Grande Ecole

    Diplômée Juin 2016.

    Master thesis - Marketing French Excellence June 2016 :
    "Unexpected luxury brand storytelling:
    Leveraging humorous and hedonistic communication strategies through digital campaigns for luxury brands. "

  • Classes Préparatoires Lycée Kerichen

    Brest 2009 - 2011 Classe préparatoire littéraire - Hypokhâgne et Khâgne
    Option latin et grec, Allemand première langue, spécialité LSH littérature anglaise.

