Anne-Sophie LE PROVOST

Marketing Manager Switzerland Austria at Guerlain - LVMH group.



Graduated from the Master Grande Ecole in Marketing French Excellence from Rouen Business School - France (NEOMA).



With more than three years of multiple experiences in marketing of luxury and cosmetics with diverse international and country level positions at Yves Saint Laurent beauté, Christian Dior Parfums, Lancôme, Chanel and at Google France for the DMI LOréal account.



Celebrating now four years working in operational marketing at Guerlain Switzerland and Austria, in various positions such as trade marketing, digital and product management.



French, English, German.