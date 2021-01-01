Anne-Sophie LE PROVOST

-
GUERLAIN
- Marketing Manager Switzerland - Austria
Marketing | ZÜRICH
2020 - maintenant
GUERLAIN
- Senior Product Manager
Marketing | ZÜRICH
2019 - 2020
• Product Management:
- Managed product launches on all 3 axis: Fragrance, skincare, makeup for 2nd semester 2019 and 2020.
- Conducted market analysis and assigned the creation of an internal competition newsletter.
- Forecasted product allocation and budget for 2020.
• Trade Marketing:
- Scheduled all trade activities – national and local in 2019 and 2020.
- Forecasted gifting and sampling strategies and budgets.
- Created an activity reporting dashboard and assigned the follow up to junior PM.
- Crafted a tailored trade plan for our Guerlain Parfumeur boutique.
• Eretail :
- Ensured the update and quality of product assortment.
- Developed brand pages and eshop online.
- Organized websites contractual evaluations and opened assortment by two new retailers in 2019.
• Digital Media :
- Crafted the search and social strategy in 2019 and 2020.
- Launched social media campaigns with in depth agency briefing : YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Google Search.
- Delivered SEA campaigns internal setup using Google Ads Editor.
• CRM:
- Crafted a new CRM data collection strategy with Backoffice follow up.
- Developed loyalty programs: Main counters, boutique, spas for 2019 and 2020.
- Scheduled and created emailings campaigns in 2019 and 2020.
• Social :
- Crafted the social strategy to boost engagement by 2nd semester 2019.
- Assigned brand content and local content implementation on socials.
• PR :
- Developed KOL and journalists relationship
- Organized novelties seeding and blogger events.
- Followed up with budget 2019 and forecasted 2020.
• Leadership:
- Managing one Junior Product Manager
- ISO 14001 Certification project leader
•Key Achievements:
-Rationalized product assortment and allocation / POS potential in 2020
-Pushed Aqua Allegoria fragrance line to top 3 in June ranking women fragrance. Never seen before.
- Managed a growth of +52% FY Sell Out 18 Total Eretail vs. LY with always on digital media campaigns.
- Award of best team contribution 2019.
GUERLAIN
- Trade Marketing and Digital Manager
Marketing | ZÜRICH
2018 - 2019
• Trade Marketing, Eretail, Digital Media and CRM manager for Guerlain Switzerland - LVMH Group
- Crafted the 2019 promotion plan for Guerlain Switzerland – online and offline - in line with BU 2019 > including gifting, sampling, beauty advisor’s motivational levers (contests) and POS brand visibility.
- Improved the on counter gifting strategy and rebranded local activities’ communication.
- Pitched, developed and then analyzed an online brand campaign (Search + True View in Stream) for the end of 2018 and the 1rst Semester 2019.
- Entirely set up the Google ads campaign, from target groups to keywords planning, to bid / budget to billing.
- Linked the brand website Guerlain.ch with the major retailer’s brand pages and product pages to create a full conversion funnel and maximize traffic and online conversions.
- Implemented new CRM digital tools on counters to sustain and modernize our loyalty program.
• Key Achievements :
- Was selected the Internal ISO 14001 certification project manager, to bring the Guerlain Swiss subsidiary to certification.
- Participated in the creation of a local media campaign, from photoshooting organisation, to layout and retouching, to media agency in depth briefing on digital campaigns
- +39% FY sell out total eretail 2018 vs. LY - thanks to eretailers' rebranding, websites openings and digital campaigns.
Guerlain
- Junior Trade Marketing Manager
Marketing | Levallois-Perret
2018 - 2018
• Trade Marketing, Eretail and CRM manager for Guerlain Switzerland - LVMH Group
- Implemented the 2018 promotion plan for every Swiss retailers and lux counters, offline and online. ( all assets produced in DE- FR- IT )
- Maximized the brand visibility in stores and online, with fewer means, through a dynamic collaboration with multiple agencies.
- Optimized the allocation of the 2018 budget, to maximize all activities’ impact on sell out.
- Analyzed the ROI of the GWP and samples allocation for every activity. Then accordingly optimized their distribution.
- Crafted the new brand digital strategy by opening brand pages and new e-stores on all major eretailers, by referencing and sponsoring the brand on Google My Business and through AdWords campaigns and by developing a new social media content schedule on Facebook for trade activities.
- Updated the localized brand website : Guerlain.ch
- Crafted through in depth analysis the 2019 budget and promotion plan.
- Participated in the organization of PR events for product launches.
• Key Achievements :
- Optimized and rebranded trade marketing activities.
- Developped Guerlain's eretail presence.
- Implemented a new digital based CRM strategy.
Guerlain
- VIE Marketing opérationnel - Business analyst - Guerlain Autriche
Levallois-Perret
2017 - 2017
-Participation au développement commercial et marketing à long terme de la filiale Guerlain en Autriche.
-Analyse et développement de recommandations et implémentation des stratégies commerciales adéquates.
-Segmentation du marché par POS et tracking du Sell Out mensuel.
-Gestion des niveaux de BNP, stock et inventaires clients. Prévision des quantités produits.
-Définition du budget et des quantités 2017 et 2018.
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS :
- Grand Prix VIE Autriche 2017
- Définition de la stratégie digitale Guerlain 2018 sur les top doors e-retail.
- Création d'une base Sell In - Sell Out
Chanel
- Haute-horlogerie - Marketing développement international
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2016 - 2016
Participation au développement et au lancement des nouveaux produits :
- Recherche d’univers inspirationnels
- Rédaction des Product News : inspiration créative, story-telling et construction des argumentaires de vente
- Participation à la création des briefs produits et préparation des réunions internationales
- Participation au développement d’outils à destination des clients : catalogues, brochures, product books, mappings et outils digitaux.
- Gestion des aller-retour avec la direction artistique
- Réaction des fiches techniques produits
- Suivi des traduction et validation des marchés
- Participation à l’organisation de la foire de Bâle
- Contribution aux projets digitaux Chanel.com
- Mise à jour de la stratégie packaging
Google
- Assistante Global Client and Agency Solutions - Pour le compte de L'Oréal
Paris
2015 - 2015
- Analyses du ROI/KPI des strategies digitales L’Oréal, sur des lancements internationaux à 2016 – 2017.
( L’Oréal Paris, Gemey, Mixa, Lancôme, Affaire Parfum …)
- Création de decks d’insights beauté, et de conseils en stratégie digitale pour L’Oréal via les outils d’analyse Google.
- Mise en place d’outils de suivi pour l’account planning de Programmatic et DoubleClick.
- Organisation de BrandLab, Hackathons, Digital Accelerators.
- Animation et présentation d’un Workshop marques L’Oréal.
LANCÔME
- Assistante chef de produit - Marketing développement international
2015 - 2015
- Participation au lancement du plan et produits 2016 à 2018 :
Rédaction de concepts, création de books de lancement, suivi des développements produits
- Création de maquettes : brief agence, création 3D, retouches chromie.
- Analyse des performances - axe ongles et lèvres sur les grands marchés internationaux
- Interface avec les filiales internationales – suivi opérationnel des projets
- Analyse des lancements passés et benchs concurrence
Chanel
- Conseillère de vente - Emploi étudiant saisonnier
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2014 - 2014
- Conseiller et accompagner la clientèle sur l'ensemble des lignes de produits
- Offrir à la clientèle de la Maison Chanel un service personnalisé, répondant à ses attentes et exigences
- Mettre en valeur les produits et veiller à la bonne tenue de l'espace de vente
- Maintenir et promouvoir l'image de la Maison Chanel
Christian Dior Parfums
- Assistante chef de projet digital international - Marketing interactif
Paris
2013 - 2013
- Veille médiatique et gestion de projets digitaux : production de contenus digitaux, mini-sites événementiels, contenus expertise, mises en avant spécifiques sur Dior.com
- Suivi et update du site Backstage Makeup Mag
- Création et suivi de l’information produit et de projet sur le site Dior.com
- Etude de la concurrence et analyse statistique
Christian Louboutin NEW YORK
- Assistante relations publiques - Marketing relationnel
2013 - 2013
- Veille médiatique des produits, étude de l’environnement concurrentiel
- En charge des listes médias et des mises à jour des dossiers de presse
- Gestion des produits et des échantillons – contacts avec les fournisseurs
L'Oréal Luxe - Yves Saint Laurent Beauté
- Assistante chef de projet formation nationale - Marketing opérationnel
PARIS
2013 - 2013
- Mise à jour des matériaux de formation : magazine de formation, films, e-learnings
- Traduction et rédaction de géographies produits : parfums, maquillage et soin
- Organisation des formations vendeurs et formateurs : FAR, Forevers BCs
- Collaboration avec les chefs de produits : Création graphique et rédaction
- Evènementiel : projet des Master Make-Up en partenariat avec Séphora
Rouen Business School
- Présidente de Beecom' - Agence de communication étudiante - Rouen Business School
MONT SAINT AIGNAN CEDEX
2012 - 2012
- Présidente de l'agence de communication étudiante de mon Ecole : Beecom - Association composée de 65 personnes et de 5 clubs : journal, radio, conférences, création graphique et internet.
- J'étais également coordinatrice du Défi Grandes Ecoles de l'Express au sein de mon association.
L'Oréal Luxe - lancôme
- Vendeuse Démonstratrice
PARIS
2012 - 2012
- Vente et conseil de produits de cosmétiques, parfums, soins. PRINTEMPS HAUSSMANN pour la maison Lancôme.
Rouen Business School
- Présidente de liste candidate au Bureau des Etudiants (BDE)
MONT SAINT AIGNAN CEDEX
2011 - 2012
- Présidente d'une liste de 25 personnes candidate au Bureau des Etudiants de Rouen Business School.
- Organisation d'une journée d'animation sur le campus pour tous les étudiants de l'école.
- Organisation d'une soirée étudiante pour plus de 300 personnes.
L'Oréal
- Ambassadrice L'Oréal au challenge Reveal - Rouen Business School
PARIS
2011 - 2012
- Promotion du Challenge Reveal sur le Campus pour le recrutement L'Oréal.
Crédit Mutuel
- Employée de guichet - Emploi étudiant saisonnier
Strasbourg
2010 - 2010
Emploi étudiant en tant qu'hôtesse de caisse.
2008 - Lauréate du Prix d'excellence à la INTERNATIONAL SPACE SCHOOL de la NASA à HOUSTON
- ISS team leader graduate
2008 - 2008
LE TELEGRAMME - Article
