Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anthony COROLLEUR
Ajouter
Anthony COROLLEUR
Nozay
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Continuous Integration
Agile Development
Management
LTE
VHDL
C
C++
5G
Entreprises
Nokia
- 5G R&D Team Leader - UE simulator - Nokia
Nozay
2018 - maintenant
Nokia
- Sofware Developer C/C++ - LTE
Nozay
2013 - 2018
Nokia
- FPGA Hardware designer - 2G
Nozay
2010 - 2013
Thales
- Apprenticeship - Systems Engineer - Thales Underwater Systems
Courbevoie
2009 - 2010
University of Plymouth
- Internship - Hardware and Software Developer
2009 - 2009
Formations
Institut Supérieur D'Electronique Et Du Numérique
Brest
2005 - 2010
Engineer's degree