Menu

Anthony COROLLEUR

Nozay

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Continuous Integration
Agile Development
Management
LTE
VHDL
C
C++
5G

Entreprises

  • Nokia - 5G R&D Team Leader - UE simulator - Nokia

    Nozay 2018 - maintenant

  • Nokia - Sofware Developer C/C++ - LTE

    Nozay 2013 - 2018

  • Nokia - FPGA Hardware designer - 2G

    Nozay 2010 - 2013

  • Thales - Apprenticeship - Systems Engineer - Thales Underwater Systems

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2010

  • University of Plymouth - Internship - Hardware and Software Developer

    2009 - 2009

Formations