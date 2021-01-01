Menu

Anthony DA CRUZ

  • consultant
  • Deloitte
  • consultant

NEW YORK

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Deloitte - Consultant

    Autre | NEW YORK 2015 - 2015

  • ETIQ UK - Business Manager

    Direction générale | BRISTOL 2012 - 2014

  • ETOP INTERNATIONAL - Consultant

    Autre | Labège (31670) 2010 - 2012

Formations

  • YALE UNIVERSITY

    NEW HAVEN 2014 - maintenant

  • INSA TOULOUSE

    Toulouse (31000) 2005 - 2010

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel