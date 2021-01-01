Retail
Anthony RAYNAL
Anthony RAYNAL
ALBI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Informatique
Entreprises
Orexad
- Responsable ventes interne
2019 - maintenant
Orexad
- TECHNICO COMMERCIAL
2014 - 2019
BRAMMER
- TECHNICO COMMERCIAL
Saint-Michel-sur-Orge
2010 - 2014
SAFRA
- Dessinateur/projeteur
2009 - 2009
Poste occupé : Conducteur projet
Outil utilisé : Pro Engeneer
Tâches accomplit : - Modélisation et conception sur logiciel
- Analyse de risque
- Enveloppe budgétaire
ACMD
- Dessinateur/projeteur
COUERON
2007 - 2007
Poste occupé : Dessinateur BTP
Outil utilisé : Autocad
Tâches accomplit : - Calcul RDM
- Conception et modélisation
- Modification de façades
Formations
Université Albi JF Champollion
Albi
2008 - 2009
Licence pro
Lycée Alexis Monteil
Rodez
2006 - 2008
BTS CPI
Lycée Jean Jaurès
Carmaux
2004 - 2006
Bac STI
