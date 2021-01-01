Menu

Anthony RAYNAL

ALBI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Informatique

Entreprises

  • Orexad - Responsable ventes interne

    2019 - maintenant

  • Orexad - TECHNICO COMMERCIAL

    2014 - 2019

  • BRAMMER - TECHNICO COMMERCIAL

    Saint-Michel-sur-Orge 2010 - 2014

  • SAFRA - Dessinateur/projeteur

    2009 - 2009 Poste occupé : Conducteur projet

    Outil utilisé : Pro Engeneer

    Tâches accomplit : - Modélisation et conception sur logiciel
    - Analyse de risque
    - Enveloppe budgétaire

  • ACMD - Dessinateur/projeteur

    COUERON 2007 - 2007 Poste occupé : Dessinateur BTP

    Outil utilisé : Autocad

    Tâches accomplit : - Calcul RDM
    - Conception et modélisation
    - Modification de façades

Formations

Réseau