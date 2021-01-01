Antoine CHARPENTIER

Mes compétences :
SCADA
Transport ferroviaire
Sécurité incendie
Achats publics
Management
Entreprises
Safran Aircraft Engines
- Project Manager
Courcouronnes2018 - maintenant
RATP
- Responsable Maitrise d'Oeuvre Systèmes de Supervision
Paris2014 - 2018
Myriad group
- Integration Engineer
2011 - 2013Context
Myriad is a global leader in mobile technology. It provides services and applications for world wild mass market such as USSD Services, Android virtualization platform (Alien Dalvik), back end and front end services for Orange, movistar, telefonica...)
http://www.myriadgroup.com/
Project:
I'm working on integration of USSD platforms for all mobile operators customers of Myriad. (EMEA, LATAM, Asia)
Activities:
- Software installation of the myriad product for customers on site.
- Customization of the solution for complex customer environment.
- Integration
- Management of Testing activities before Go live.
- Troubleshooting
- Software, network investigation
- Management of updates, patches with China teams for upgrades, new product features and bug tracking.
- Customer relationship management
- Reporting
Thales Middle East
- Test and Commissioning Engineer
2010 - 2011Context:
Thales Communication & Security provides supervision systems of infrastructures in public areas all around the world, such as Metros, museum, shopping malls...
Summary of the project.
I taked part of the Dubai Metro Project. Thales provides a SCADA system (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) of the Dubai Metro.(red line and green line).
The systems collect datas from all subsystems of the metro such as CCTV (video camera), public announcement, informations display, communications, power.
Objectives
Join Thales Test and commisioning team on site of the OCS (Operational Control System) to set up and validate the entire system on the whole metro.
Activities
- Hardware/Network Installation ( ProLiant G7 Server, Windows 2003 Server)
- Software Installation/ Configuration (SCADA, COTS)
- Testing of local and central supervision systems, from field equipments to supervision screen
- Point to point testing with
> Power supply systems (main power substations, traction power, substation...)
> Environmental control systems (air handling, ventilation...
> Lifts & escalators
> Communication System Closed Circuit television System, Public address system, Passengers
> Information system
- Level one trouble shooting
- Customer Commissioning (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Serco, Systra)
- Network/System issues investigation.
Safran
- Project manager Assistant
Paris2007 - 2010Objectives:
2010:
Ensure the continued experience of a spare part management IT system for Snecma M88 Military engine. Survey of Migration from NSDK/C technologies to full J2EE Architecture. Search of service provider, migration scenarios, costs survey.
2008-2009:
Mission: Test and deploy the Snecma M88 Military engine maintenance system updates and patches. Tests, Qualities policies, documentations, customer support, deployment, maintenance.
Snecma (Groupe Safran)
- IT Analyst Developer
Courcouronnes2006 - 2007Objective:
Development of evolutions of a Course management tool design.
Requirements, Design, Building, Tests, Deployment, Customer support