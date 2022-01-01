Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Antoine DUSSAILLANT
Antoine DUSSAILLANT
TASSIN
Paye/Prsi
Entreprises
Auchan Drive
- Job étudiant
2013 - 2016
Cabinet Clemenson
- Stage
2012 - 2012
IDRAC Lyon Business School
- Stage
2012 - 2012
au pôle comptabilité Hervé Palazzi : Manager Commerce Stand
hpalazzi@auchan.fr
Anne Petit : Chef de secteur maison/loisir
apetit@auchan.fr
MES FORMATIONS
IDRAC Lyon Business School IAE Lyon Lycée La Favorite Assomption Bellevue
Formations
Réseau
Cédric DUFAU