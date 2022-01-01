Menu

Antoine EVEILLÉ

Boulogne-Billancourt

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à la Montagne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Hello,

I’m Antoine Eveillé and I’m actually junior project manager for the company MI-GSO one of the worldwide leader of the project management consulting.

Initially, I followed courses in the five year industrial engineer school: EIGSI La Rochelle. I get the diploma in december 2013 with the speciality Design and Industrialisation of mechanical systems.

The curiosity is my driveline, that why during all of my internship, I tried to live another experience that engineer. I was purchaser during 6 months and Project leader during also 6 months. It permits me to have global view of the company. I also travel a lot (Germany, Belgium, Hungary,...) and studied 1.5 year in belgium.

I'm still keep in touch with the job market.

That's why I invite you to visit my profile to learn more about my experiences.

Don't hesitate to contact me for some additional information.

Best Regards

Mes compétences :
Acheteur industriel
Management d'équipe
Automobile
Ferroviaire
Chef de projets
Gestion de la production

Entreprises

  • MI-GSO - Junior Project leader

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - maintenant I-GSO is a global leader in project management consulting.

    Actually, I'm in mission for Airbus Nantes as Project Manager Officer (PMO) in an improvement project. This mission consist in supporting the project leader through the following field:
    - Tool management set up
    - Scope management
    - Time management (Planning construction and drumbeat)
    - Cost management (Build the project business case & Secure budget)
    - Risk management (Identify the risks and mitigate them with an action plan)
    - Ressources management (evaluate & secure the workload, keep a team spirit)

  • Faiveley Transport - Supply Chain Project Engineer

    Saint Denis 2013 - 2014

  • Faiveley Transport - Projects manager

    Saint Denis 2013 - 2013 After the departure of one of the projects manager, I had to follow a part of his project. I have the lead on 6 projects for Chinese Railway (High speed train, Loco, Metro).

  • SMTC - Pre student engineer internship as purchaser

    2012 - 2012 I had to concritise the gains generated after a Redesign to Cost, for a railway project. I had to start consultations, qualifying suppliers, strip the offers and negotiating the contractual parties.

  • Montage CM - Designer of commercial tools

    2011 - 2011 I developed a website as well as Excel spreadsheets allowing the quantification of structure for solar panel on a project. I also had to send RFQ for projects.

  • Fleury michon - Nettoyeur de chaine de conditionnement de nuit

    POUZAUGES 2010 - 2010

  • Fleury michon - Nettoyeur de chaine de conditionnement de nuit

    POUZAUGES 2009 - 2009

  • Fleury michon - Opérateur sur chaine de conditionnement

    POUZAUGES 2008 - 2008

  • Fleury michon - Nettoyeur de chaine de conditionnement de nuit

    POUZAUGES 2007 - 2007

  • Fleury michon - Opérateur sur chaine de conditionnement

    POUZAUGES 2006 - 2006

Formations

Réseau