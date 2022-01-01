RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à la Montagne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Hello,
I’m Antoine Eveillé and I’m actually junior project manager for the company MI-GSO one of the worldwide leader of the project management consulting.
Initially, I followed courses in the five year industrial engineer school: EIGSI La Rochelle. I get the diploma in december 2013 with the speciality Design and Industrialisation of mechanical systems.
The curiosity is my driveline, that why during all of my internship, I tried to live another experience that engineer. I was purchaser during 6 months and Project leader during also 6 months. It permits me to have global view of the company. I also travel a lot (Germany, Belgium, Hungary,...) and studied 1.5 year in belgium.
I'm still keep in touch with the job market.
That's why I invite you to visit my profile to learn more about my experiences.
Don't hesitate to contact me for some additional information.
Best Regards
Mes compétences :
Acheteur industriel
Management d'équipe
Automobile
Ferroviaire
Chef de projets
Gestion de la production