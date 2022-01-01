Menu

Antoine GUILLET

COMPIEGNE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Compiègne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

MECHANICAL ENGINEER WITH WITH KNOWLEDGE ON INDUSTRIAL FACILITIES AND HEAVY INDUSTRIES.
Skills for project management, production, management of change.

Mes compétences :
Qualité
Mécanique
Résistance des matériaux
Matériaux
Corrosion
Gestion de projet
Informatique
Conception mécanique
Infographie
Autodesk inventor
MATLAB
Communication
Matériaux composites
Postgrsql
MySQL
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
CATIA
Adobe Photoshop
RDM
Pro/ENGINEER
C Programming Language
Project Management
Mechanical Design
Construction site
project management - management
Test management
Quality Management
Microsoft Access
Materials Maintenance
Low Voltage
IT programming
Assembly Plants
ACADEMIC SKILLS

Entreprises

  • SAINT GOBAIN - R&D & INDUSTRIALIZATION PROJECT LEADER

    2014 - maintenant ISOVER - CRIR
    * Project leader for R&D and industrialization of a new technology for glass melting (for stone & glasswool production). International context - technological breakthrough - strategic project. ;
    * Responsible of 1st launch of the technology in Romania . Technical coordinator : brownfield (Rep. Tcheque ) and greenfield (KSA). ;
    * R&D: 800K EUR Budget. Functional responsibility - on site up to 10 people. Line manager - 2 persons.
    Skills developed: project management - management - organisation and strategy - heavy industries process - Technical :
    industrial engineering, boilermaking, thermodynamics, thermics, mechanical design and process lay-out.

  • Saint-Gobain - Engineering Intern - Fusion Team

    Courbevoie 2014 - maintenant Fin de développement d'un nouvel outil de fusion de verre pour produire de la laine de verre/roche. Travail sur des problématiques d'amélioration de la durée de vie du four, de dimensionnement et de maintenance.

  • AECL Atomic Energy of Canada Limited - Stagiaire R&D - R&D co-op Valve and Elastomer Support Team

    2012 - 2013 6 MONTHS ENGINEER CO-OP - ATOMIC ENERGY OF CANADA LIMITED (AECL)
    * Valve and polymer R&D team. Development of a portable polymer indenter for on site NDT on low voltage cable in nuclear
    power plant.

  • AIR FRANCE - CABIN CREW MEMBER & STEWARD

    Roissy CDG 2012 - 2012 JUL. - SEPT. 2011 & JUL. - AUG. 2012 - CABIN CREW MEMBER/STEWARD - * Steward on long range flight to America. Service and commercial tasks.

  • PUBLIC WORKS - CONSTRUCTION WORKER

    2010 - 2010 PUBLIC WORKS - CONSTRUCTION WORKER - SOGEA TPI, VINCI GROUP
    * Laborer position on construction site on Paris. Concrete pumpist attendant, coﬀering, diverses tasks.

  • PUBLIC WORKS - CONSTRUCTION WORKER

    2009 - 2009 & JAN. 2010 - PUBLIC WORKS - * Underground parking lot construction site in Paris. Foreman attendant, coﬀering, drilling, cotations.

Formations

Réseau