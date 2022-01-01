Antoine GUILLET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Compiègne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
MECHANICAL ENGINEER WITH WITH KNOWLEDGE ON INDUSTRIAL FACILITIES AND HEAVY INDUSTRIES.
Skills for project management, production, management of change.
Mes compétences :
Qualité
Mécanique
Résistance des matériaux
Matériaux
Corrosion
Gestion de projet
Informatique
Conception mécanique
Infographie
Autodesk inventor
MATLAB
Communication
Matériaux composites
Postgrsql
MySQL
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
CATIA
Adobe Photoshop
RDM
Pro/ENGINEER
C Programming Language
Project Management
Mechanical Design
Construction site
project management - management
Test management
Quality Management
Microsoft Access
Materials Maintenance
Low Voltage
IT programming
Assembly Plants
ACADEMIC SKILLS