Antoine HERZOG

Levallois-Perret 2013 - maintenantDevelopment of new formulations of semi-conducting polymers for photodiode applications. Building of organic bulk hetero-junction (BHJ) solar cells. Measurement of solar cells characteristics. (open-circuit voltage, short-circuit current, external quantum efficiency profiles, etc.)
Novartis
- Summer Internship
RUEIL MALMAISON 2012 - 2012Development of a tool to analyse “hit lists” resulting from High-Throughput-Screenings (HTS).
Tool developed using Pipeline Pilot and Spotfire.
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Summer Placement
91128 PALAISEAU Cedex2011 - 2011Syntheses of FK-866 derivative. (Mitsunobu reaction, Gabriel synthesis, alcohol amination)
Isolation, purification and characterization. (liquid-liquid extraction, flash chromatography, TLC, MS, NMR)