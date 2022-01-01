Menu

Antoine HERZOG

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Entreprises

  • BASF - Internship

    Levallois-Perret 2013 - maintenant Development of new formulations of semi-conducting polymers for photodiode applications. Building of organic bulk hetero-junction (BHJ) solar cells. Measurement of solar cells characteristics. (open-circuit voltage, short-circuit current, external quantum efficiency profiles, etc.)

  • Novartis - Summer Internship

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2012 - 2012 Development of a tool to analyse “hit lists” resulting from High-Throughput-Screenings (HTS).
    Tool developed using Pipeline Pilot and Spotfire.

  • Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne - Summer Placement

    91128 PALAISEAU Cedex 2011 - 2011 Syntheses of FK-866 derivative. (Mitsunobu reaction, Gabriel synthesis, alcohol amination)
    Isolation, purification and characterization. (liquid-liquid extraction, flash chromatography, TLC, MS, NMR)

Formations

  • Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich (Zurich)

    Zurich 2012 - maintenant Master of Science

  • Imperial College London (London)

    London 2011 - 2012 Exchange Student

    Master thesis in Computational Photochemistry: “On the Origin of Stereoselectivity for Cycloadditions between Benzene and Ethylene derivatives” (Supervisor: Dr. Michael Bearpark)

  • Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2009 - 2011 Bachelor

    Coaching of first-year chemistry students:

    - Support for studies (exams, exercises)
    - Organisation of social events
    - Help to integrate college life

Réseau

