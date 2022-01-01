Menu

Antoine JOUBIN

Entreprises

  • IWASE COSFA EUROPE - SALES MANAGER

    2015 - maintenant Set up of of the company.
    Currently in charge of developing cosmetic raw material distribution business in Europe.

  • IWASE COSFA Co., Ltd - SALES

    2011 - 2015 Sales representative for domestic market.
    In charge of European market development .

Formations

  • University Of Tsukuba (Tsukuba)

    Tsukuba 2010 - 2011 Research Student

    Research Student

  • University Of Tsukuba (Tsukuba)

    Tsukuba 2006 - 2010 BA

    Sports & Health Science

    President of Tsukuba University International Student Association
    University Kendo Club member (4th Dan)

