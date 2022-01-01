Antoine JOUBIN

Entreprises
-
IWASE COSFA EUROPE
- SALES MANAGER
2015 - maintenant
Set up of of the company.
Currently in charge of developing cosmetic raw material distribution business in Europe.
-
IWASE COSFA Co., Ltd
- SALES
2011 - 2015
Sales representative for domestic market.
In charge of European market development .
Formations
-
University Of Tsukuba (Tsukuba)
Tsukuba
2010 - 2011
Research Student
-
University Of Tsukuba (Tsukuba)
Tsukuba
2006 - 2010
BA
Sports & Health Science
President of Tsukuba University International Student Association
University Kendo Club member (4th Dan)
Réseau
