Antoine KAUFMAN

French-American citizen with more than 20 years spent in America ( San Francisco, Ca)

CEO of a Corporation for over 10 years in San Francisco.

English Teacher and Consultant

(On-site and Off-site availability including international consulting)

Liaison and consultant for American and European Companies (many international Companies in the Silicon Valley.)

Consulting, interpreting and liaison with European partners.

Involved in Field research in order to meet with the various actors involved in the fields of education, volunteer programs (Peace Corps), Scholars (universities) and officials based on the North-South relations and especially in Tangiers (Morocco)

Funding: Commissioned in part by International Organizations.



Since in Strasbourg:

English Teacher specialized in customized classes for business Schools and Companies.

International Consultant, specialized in intercultural exchanges between French and American Businessmen



Coach and Lecturer for international Conferences.



Localization Specialist, artistic director for the sector of edutainment.

Working as a French specialist for Localized American projects. (dialogs, content, creative writing, directing in-studio, voice-over talent))

Specialties: Creation and adaptation of creative content.

Content Editor for localized projects



Mes compétences :

Ingénierie de formation