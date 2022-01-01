Menu

Antoine KIEKEN

LILLE

En résumé

Over 15 years experience with a business focus development in data center technologies.
Strategy and Technology
- Understanding objectives and company's ressources
- High Tech industry knowledge and eco-system's stakeholder
- Good handling of virtual technology and cloud computing
- Experience in market demand and strong ability to anticipate its developments and trends
- Action plans development with quantitative and qualitative targets
Sales experience
- Good handling of solutions and services : Major Accounts and mid-market
- Experience in project mode sales
- Negotiation and signing
- Developing relationships with eco-system partners
- Implementation and presentation of business reports
- Control and monitoring of results
Operational Marketing
- Analysis and market's segmentation
- Setting-up partnerships according to economic development of new markets (Technology, Solutions, Clients)
- Conducting operations with partners
- Promotion of demand generation campaigns
- Developing and managing budgets
Management and Communication
- Development of a strong relationship network with stakeholders (Especially manufacturers & Editors)
- Team leader of Sales and Architect teams
- Relationship management with partners (branches and teams)
- Implementation and facilitation of conferences and seminars

CISCO ID : CSCO11263809
CCIE Data Center (Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert) Written : 350-080
CCDE (Cisco Certified Design Expert) Written : 352-001
Cisco Data Center Unified Computing Specialist : 642-998, 642-999
CCVP (Cisco Certified VoIP Pro) : 642-426, 642-432, 642-445, 642-453, 642-642
CCSP (Cisco Certified Security Pro) : 642-503, 642-511, 642-523, 642-532, 642-552
(Cisco IP Communications Specialist) : 642-144
CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) : 640-802

NIOP: Nimble Installation and Operation Professional - Nimble Storage

NetApp ID: NETAPP00051774
NCDA (NetApp Certified Data Management Administrator) : NS0-157 (D0T8.3)

VMware ID : VMW-01351556D-00476217
VCP (VMware Certified Professional) : Cursus des formations ci-dessous :
VMIC3 VMWare ESX3 Installation et Configuration
VMDSA VMware Infrastructure 3: Déploiement, Sécurisation et Analyse
VMware Certified Professional : VCP-410, VCP-510, VCPD-510, 2V0-621, 2V0-651

EMC ID : EMC206937
Backup Recovery Solutions Specialist Exam for Technology Architects : E20-591
System Engineer Accreditation
Sales Accreditation

CITRIX ID : CTX249152
Formation : CTX-1455CW Citrix Common Management Platform 4.5
CCA (CITRIX Certified Administrator) : 1Y0-256, 1Y0-258, 1Y0-326, 1Y0-306
CCA Xen Server Enterprise : CTX-1Y0-A02

Juniper ID : JPR51104
JNCIS-ER (Juniper Networks Certified Internet Specialist) : Jn0-350
JNCIS-ES (Juniper Networks Certified Internet Specialist) : Jn0-330
JNCIA-EX (Juniper Networks Certified Internet Associate) : Jn0-400

MICROSOFT ID : 3004677
MCITP (IT Professional) : 70-620, 70-647
MCTS (Technology Specialist) : 70-649 - Upgrading MCSE on Windows Server 2008
MCSE 2003 (Microsoft Certified System Engineer) : 70-296, 70-292
MCSE (Microsoft Certified System Engineer) : 70-224, 70-221, 70-218
MCSA (Microsoft Certified System Administrator) : 70-217, 70-216, 70-215, 70-210


RHCE (RedHat Certified Engineer) RH300 - Formé à Linux RedHat Enterprise

ACE (Acronis Certified Engineer)

ITIL Foundation v.3 – Formation officiel & passage de la certification en cours

Mes compétences :
SRM
Virtualisation
SAN
Consultant
CITRIX
VMware
Architecte
Microsoft
RHCE
Linux
Communication corporate
Stratégie de communication
Communication événementielle
Communication interne
Communication
Communication externe
Business strategy
Management
Sales
Strategy
Marketing opérationnel

Entreprises

  • VICTRIX - Business Development Manager

    2014 - 2016 Victrix, Montréal (Canada)

    - Reply to Datacenter tenders (Storage, Virtualization, VDI, SAP HANA)
    - Business Unit Development (Iaas, PaaS, SaaS)
    - Partnerships management and offer selection (technical) Datacenter
    - Animation events Datacenter (Private, Public, Hybrid Cloud)
    - Trainer for technical Datacenter offer selection (Sales staff & Experts)

    Le cirque du soleil : Analysis the strategy for the hybrid cloud for the best context and the most add value for the business

    Hospital Center : Maisonneuve Rosemont : Write two (2) RFP for Desktop and application virtualization and storage evolution for the acquisition

    ETS : École de technologie supérieure : Deployment of LAN/Server and SAN - Convergence of networks and infrastructure optimization

  • NextiraOne - Consultant

    Rueil-Malmaison 2011 - 2013 Sélection de projets :

    Secteur Santé – CH La Rochelle
    Déploiement d’une infrastructure de virtualisation – 200 serveurs et 2000 postes de travail
    o Gestion du projet, respect des délais, choix et scénarii de migration : ITIL V3
    o Virtualisation de 200 serveurs et virtualisation de 2000 postes de travail : View 5.1 – ThinApp – LiquidwareLabs

    Secteur Santé – CH St Nazaire
    Déploiement d’un Datacenter avec la mise en place d’un PCA
    o Urbanisation des salles informatiques : Onduleurs, climatisation, rack, câblage aérien,
    o Unification & Automatisation du stockage (SAN/NAS) : NetApp et la suite logicielle Complete Bundle
    o Mise en place de PCA : MetroCluster

    Secteur Institutionnel – BNF
    Déploiement du réseau LAN et SAN – Convergence des réseaux et optimisation de l’infrastructure
    o LAN & SAN : Cisco Nexus 7K, 5K, 2K
    o SAN = FC8GB & 10GB avec du Cisco Nexus 5596UP - NetApp : 7 Po de données
    o DWDM : Adva

  • Atos - Consultant - Architecte

    Bezons 2009 - 2011 Sélection de projets :

    Secteur Bancaire - Société Générale (Crédit du Nord, Natixis, Boursorama, SMC)
    Refonte de l’infrastructure de réseau dans un Datacenter et de la sécurité avec une interconnexion des réseaux pour la mise en place d’un PCA en local et d’un PRA (Multisite)
    o PCA / PRA (multi-sites)
    o Solution technique complexe à forte valeur ajoutée en environnement de production
    o Montant : plusieurs dizaines de M€

    Secteur Public - SNCF
    Refonte de l’infrastructure de réseau dans un Datacenter et de la sécurité pour une très haute disponibilité
    o Etude de l’existant, inventaire, respect des délais, choix et scénarii de migration
    o Solution technique complexe à forte valeur ajoutée en environnement de production
    o Montant : plusieurs dizaines de M€

    Secteur Grande Distribution - Kingfisher (B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, ScrewFix)
    Déménagement d’un Data Center FR > UK
    o Etude de l’existant, inventaire, respect des délais, choix et scénarii de migration

  • Proservia ManpowerGroup Solutions - Consultant - Architecte

    CARQUEFOU 2007 - 2009 > VALEO : Consultant (Paris)

    > TEREOS : Consultant (Paris - Lille)

    > SERVIER : Consultant (Paris - le havre)

    > SAFRAN : Consultant (Paris - le havre)

    > Crédit Agricole : Architecte (Paris)

    > Institut Poly Informatique : Formateur (Paris) : Réseaux, Cisco, Microsoft.

    > Cisco & Citrix : Formation & Atelier (Paris)

    > Groupe Auchan : Projet de sécurité du système d'information (Lille)

  • Modis - Ingénieur

    Puteaux 2000 - 2007 Nexity, Lille - Paris

    Match, Lille

    ARCELOR MITTAL, Dunkerque

    BNP, Lille - Paris

    Cofidis EMEA, Tournai (Belgium)

Formations