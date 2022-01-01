Antoine KIEKEN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Over 15 years experience with a business focus development in data center technologies.
Strategy and Technology
- Understanding objectives and company's ressources
- High Tech industry knowledge and eco-system's stakeholder
- Good handling of virtual technology and cloud computing
- Experience in market demand and strong ability to anticipate its developments and trends
- Action plans development with quantitative and qualitative targets
Sales experience
- Good handling of solutions and services : Major Accounts and mid-market
- Experience in project mode sales
- Negotiation and signing
- Developing relationships with eco-system partners
- Implementation and presentation of business reports
- Control and monitoring of results
Operational Marketing
- Analysis and market's segmentation
- Setting-up partnerships according to economic development of new markets (Technology, Solutions, Clients)
- Conducting operations with partners
- Promotion of demand generation campaigns
- Developing and managing budgets
Management and Communication
- Development of a strong relationship network with stakeholders (Especially manufacturers & Editors)
- Team leader of Sales and Architect teams
- Relationship management with partners (branches and teams)
- Implementation and facilitation of conferences and seminars
CISCO ID : CSCO11263809
CCIE Data Center (Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert) Written : 350-080
CCDE (Cisco Certified Design Expert) Written : 352-001
Cisco Data Center Unified Computing Specialist : 642-998, 642-999
CCVP (Cisco Certified VoIP Pro) : 642-426, 642-432, 642-445, 642-453, 642-642
CCSP (Cisco Certified Security Pro) : 642-503, 642-511, 642-523, 642-532, 642-552
(Cisco IP Communications Specialist) : 642-144
CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) : 640-802
NIOP: Nimble Installation and Operation Professional - Nimble Storage
NetApp ID: NETAPP00051774
NCDA (NetApp Certified Data Management Administrator) : NS0-157 (D0T8.3)
VMware ID : VMW-01351556D-00476217
VCP (VMware Certified Professional) : Cursus des formations ci-dessous :
VMIC3 VMWare ESX3 Installation et Configuration
VMDSA VMware Infrastructure 3: Déploiement, Sécurisation et Analyse
VMware Certified Professional : VCP-410, VCP-510, VCPD-510, 2V0-621, 2V0-651
EMC ID : EMC206937
Backup Recovery Solutions Specialist Exam for Technology Architects : E20-591
System Engineer Accreditation
Sales Accreditation
CITRIX ID : CTX249152
Formation : CTX-1455CW Citrix Common Management Platform 4.5
CCA (CITRIX Certified Administrator) : 1Y0-256, 1Y0-258, 1Y0-326, 1Y0-306
CCA Xen Server Enterprise : CTX-1Y0-A02
Juniper ID : JPR51104
JNCIS-ER (Juniper Networks Certified Internet Specialist) : Jn0-350
JNCIS-ES (Juniper Networks Certified Internet Specialist) : Jn0-330
JNCIA-EX (Juniper Networks Certified Internet Associate) : Jn0-400
MICROSOFT ID : 3004677
MCITP (IT Professional) : 70-620, 70-647
MCTS (Technology Specialist) : 70-649 - Upgrading MCSE on Windows Server 2008
MCSE 2003 (Microsoft Certified System Engineer) : 70-296, 70-292
MCSE (Microsoft Certified System Engineer) : 70-224, 70-221, 70-218
MCSA (Microsoft Certified System Administrator) : 70-217, 70-216, 70-215, 70-210
RHCE (RedHat Certified Engineer) RH300 - Formé à Linux RedHat Enterprise
ACE (Acronis Certified Engineer)
ITIL Foundation v.3 – Formation officiel & passage de la certification en cours
Mes compétences :
SRM
Virtualisation
SAN
Consultant
CITRIX
VMware
Architecte
Microsoft
RHCE
Linux
Communication corporate
Stratégie de communication
Communication événementielle
Communication interne
Communication
Communication externe
Business strategy
Management
Sales
Strategy
Marketing opérationnel