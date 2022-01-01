Antoine KIEKEN

Over 15 years experience with a business focus development in data center technologies.

Strategy and Technology

- Understanding objectives and company's ressources

- High Tech industry knowledge and eco-system's stakeholder

- Good handling of virtual technology and cloud computing

- Experience in market demand and strong ability to anticipate its developments and trends

- Action plans development with quantitative and qualitative targets

Sales experience

- Good handling of solutions and services : Major Accounts and mid-market

- Experience in project mode sales

- Negotiation and signing

- Developing relationships with eco-system partners

- Implementation and presentation of business reports

- Control and monitoring of results

Operational Marketing

- Analysis and market's segmentation

- Setting-up partnerships according to economic development of new markets (Technology, Solutions, Clients)

- Conducting operations with partners

- Promotion of demand generation campaigns

- Developing and managing budgets

Management and Communication

- Development of a strong relationship network with stakeholders (Especially manufacturers & Editors)

- Team leader of Sales and Architect teams

- Relationship management with partners (branches and teams)

- Implementation and facilitation of conferences and seminars



CISCO ID : CSCO11263809

CCIE Data Center (Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert) Written : 350-080

CCDE (Cisco Certified Design Expert) Written : 352-001

Cisco Data Center Unified Computing Specialist : 642-998, 642-999

CCVP (Cisco Certified VoIP Pro) : 642-426, 642-432, 642-445, 642-453, 642-642

CCSP (Cisco Certified Security Pro) : 642-503, 642-511, 642-523, 642-532, 642-552

(Cisco IP Communications Specialist) : 642-144

CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) : 640-802



NIOP: Nimble Installation and Operation Professional - Nimble Storage



NetApp ID: NETAPP00051774

NCDA (NetApp Certified Data Management Administrator) : NS0-157 (D0T8.3)



VMware ID : VMW-01351556D-00476217

VCP (VMware Certified Professional) : Cursus des formations ci-dessous :

VMIC3 VMWare ESX3 Installation et Configuration

VMDSA VMware Infrastructure 3: Déploiement, Sécurisation et Analyse

VMware Certified Professional : VCP-410, VCP-510, VCPD-510, 2V0-621, 2V0-651



EMC ID : EMC206937

Backup Recovery Solutions Specialist Exam for Technology Architects : E20-591

System Engineer Accreditation

Sales Accreditation



CITRIX ID : CTX249152

Formation : CTX-1455CW Citrix Common Management Platform 4.5

CCA (CITRIX Certified Administrator) : 1Y0-256, 1Y0-258, 1Y0-326, 1Y0-306

CCA Xen Server Enterprise : CTX-1Y0-A02



Juniper ID : JPR51104

JNCIS-ER (Juniper Networks Certified Internet Specialist) : Jn0-350

JNCIS-ES (Juniper Networks Certified Internet Specialist) : Jn0-330

JNCIA-EX (Juniper Networks Certified Internet Associate) : Jn0-400



MICROSOFT ID : 3004677

MCITP (IT Professional) : 70-620, 70-647

MCTS (Technology Specialist) : 70-649 - Upgrading MCSE on Windows Server 2008

MCSE 2003 (Microsoft Certified System Engineer) : 70-296, 70-292

MCSE (Microsoft Certified System Engineer) : 70-224, 70-221, 70-218

MCSA (Microsoft Certified System Administrator) : 70-217, 70-216, 70-215, 70-210





RHCE (RedHat Certified Engineer) RH300 - Formé à Linux RedHat Enterprise



ACE (Acronis Certified Engineer)



ITIL Foundation v.3 – Formation officiel & passage de la certification en cours



