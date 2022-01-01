Retail
Antoine KOFFI
Antoine KOFFI
ABIDJAN
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SODEXAM
- EXPERT AGROMETEO
1998 - maintenant
ANAM
- METEO
1978 - 2013
Formations
Institut National Recherche Agronomique Avignon Montfavet (Abidjan)
Abidjan
1987 - 1988
Abdel ODOU
Ahou KOUASSI
Barra Omer GUEY
Canis ASSEKE
Diabate MAMADOU
Juste Cedric NEH
Kra KOUADIO
Luc ANOUBRE
Moussa HAMED