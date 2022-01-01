Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Antoine KOUASSI
Ajouter
Antoine KOUASSI
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
WinDev
Microsoft SQL Server
Entreprises
PHYBE ORGANISATION
- Stagiaire & stage de formation
2013 - 2013
, stagiaire (stage de formation) dans un cabinet de formation
PHYBE ORGANISATION
- Cycle Ingénieur
2012 - 2013
qui est devenue ``LEGACY INTITUTE`` ,
PHYBE ORGANISATION
- Développeur d'Application
2011 - 2012
Obtention de Brevet de Technicien Supérieur (BTS) en Informatique
PHYBE ORGANISATION
- Développeur d'Application
2009 - 2010
: Baccalauréat série D au Lycée Moderne Excellence Soubré
* Conception de Base de Données (SQL SERVER,)
* Création de logiciel avec WINDEV
Formations
LEGACY INSTITUTE (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2014 - 2015
Master II
LEGACY INSTITUTE (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2013 - 2014
Master I
e
LEGACY INSTITUTE, Ex PHYBE ORGANISATION (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2010 - maintenant
Réseau
Aboubacar SAWADOGO
Seni ZAGRE