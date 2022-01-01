Menu

Antoine KOUASSI

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
WinDev
Microsoft SQL Server

Entreprises

  • PHYBE ORGANISATION - Stagiaire & stage de formation

    2013 - 2013 , stagiaire (stage de formation) dans un cabinet de formation

  • PHYBE ORGANISATION - Cycle Ingénieur

    2012 - 2013 qui est devenue ``LEGACY INTITUTE`` ,

  • PHYBE ORGANISATION - Développeur d'Application

    2011 - 2012 Obtention de Brevet de Technicien Supérieur (BTS) en Informatique

  • PHYBE ORGANISATION - Développeur d'Application

    2009 - 2010 : Baccalauréat série D au Lycée Moderne Excellence Soubré
    * Conception de Base de Données (SQL SERVER,)
    * Création de logiciel avec WINDEV

Formations

  • LEGACY INSTITUTE (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2014 - 2015 Master II

  • LEGACY INSTITUTE (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2013 - 2014 Master I

  • LEGACY INSTITUTE, Ex PHYBE ORGANISATION (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2010 - maintenant

Réseau