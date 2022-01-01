Retail
Antoine LAGARDE
BOIS COLOMBES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Aviva assurances
- Collaborateur d'agence
BOIS COLOMBES
2012 - maintenant
Assurance maladie
- Chargé de communication externe
2011 - 2012
Formations
EGC BRIVE (Brive)
Brive
2011 - maintenant
Lycée Marguerite Bahuet
Brive La Gaillarde
2009 - 2011
BTS Assurance
Réseau
Bruno GADRAS
Daniel SAGNAT
Didier SALLET
Emeline DA SILVA
Jean-Christophe GAILLEGOT
Marlene BUFFON
Mathieu FAGIS
Patrick RICHARD
Pierre MASBOU
Rémi LACOMBE