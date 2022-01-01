Menu

Antoine LE FLAMANC

RENNES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Sourcing

Entreprises

  • Meotec Hong Kong Limited - Regional Manager

    2014 - maintenant Meotec, founded in 2005, operates in operational consulting, specialized in the fields of project management and support functions towards industrial or tertiary services clients on a global level :

    - Project management
    - Purchasing and supply chain
    - Performance & Reporting
    - Business Process Outsourcing
    - Information technology projects

    Meotec is focused on sectors that are traditionally driven by projects such as:

    1. Construction
    2. Civil engineering works
    3. Aerospace,
    4. Defence
    5. ...

    Our consultants have professional background as :

    - Project managers,
    - Program Directors,
    - Engineers,
    - Cost of controllers,
    - Buyers,
    - Supply chain managers
    - Contract managers,
    - Managers claim,
    - Bid managers.

  • Meotec - Purchasing consultant - Industrial investments / IT / Electronics

    Boulogne Billancourt 2011 - 2014 Morpho [Electronic] - Project buyer - Gaming terminals (Lottery and betting)
    Isodev [Bank] - Project buyer : Bank IT system : Software and Hardware
    Safran Purchasing [Aircraft industry] - Corporate buyer : Maintenance and repair operations

  • Elutions Europe - Sales representative

    SAINT PRIEST 2010 - 2011 Scada software. Control Maestro product line.

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Industrial investments corporate buyer, Metrology and control

    Rueil Malmaison 2008 - 2010 * Industrial investments in Metrology equipments (Dimensional measurement)
    * Control Tooling : jigs and fixtures.
    * European scope : French, spanish and eastern europe factories

  • KLB Group - Consultant Achat, Amélioration de la Performance Achat de production

    Neuilly Plaisance Cedex 2008 - 2008

  • Schneider Electric - Assistant Acheteur, Achats de service France

    Rueil Malmaison 2007 - 2007

  • Vestel Electronic - Turquie - Assistant Approvisionnement

    2004 - 2004

Formations

Réseau