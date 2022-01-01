Antoine LE FLAMANC

2014 - maintenantMeotec, founded in 2005, operates in operational consulting, specialized in the fields of project management and support functions towards industrial or tertiary services clients on a global level :
- Project management
- Purchasing and supply chain
- Performance & Reporting
- Business Process Outsourcing
- Information technology projects
Meotec is focused on sectors that are traditionally driven by projects such as:
1. Construction
2. Civil engineering works
3. Aerospace,
4. Defence
5. ...
Boulogne Billancourt2011 - 2014Morpho [Electronic] - Project buyer - Gaming terminals (Lottery and betting)
Isodev [Bank] - Project buyer : Bank IT system : Software and Hardware
Safran Purchasing [Aircraft industry] - Corporate buyer : Maintenance and repair operations
Elutions Europe
- Sales representative
SAINT PRIEST2010 - 2011Scada software. Control Maestro product line.
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Industrial investments corporate buyer, Metrology and control
Rueil Malmaison2008 - 2010* Industrial investments in Metrology equipments (Dimensional measurement)
* Control Tooling : jigs and fixtures.
* European scope : French, spanish and eastern europe factories
KLB Group
- Consultant Achat, Amélioration de la Performance Achat de production
Neuilly Plaisance Cedex2008 - 2008
Schneider Electric
- Assistant Acheteur, Achats de service France