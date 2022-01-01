Antoine LEVOLLANT

7leads GmbH
- Country Manager France
2015 - 2017
Portal Manager France: créer-un-site-en-ligne.fr
- Translation of the entire website in French
- Launching of SEA campaign on Google Adwords and Bing
- Administration of the Performance-Tools and Technologies in Analytic, Bid-Management and Landing page-Optimization
- Launching new features and improving user experience along with the designers and the developers’ team
- Lead-Management (First acquisition, Online-Demo, Sales)
- Customer Support via Telephone, Mail and Live-chat (Zopim, Intercom)
- Creation and setting up of client website project (with Wix)