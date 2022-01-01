Antoine LOMPO

Creative and entrepreneurial Mechanical Engineer with solid experience managing engineering projects from conceptual design to completion. Critical thinker with strong analytical skills to solve problems. Dedicated and collaborative team player who interacts effectively with multi engineering disciplines, management, subcontractors, and vendors. Strong leadership skills, emotionally mature with a positive attitude and calm demeanors. Fluent in French and English.



Mes compétences :

Leadership & Team Building

Lean Six Sigma

Project Management

Mechanical/Energy

Product Developement

