Antoine LOMPO

Paris

En résumé

Creative and entrepreneurial Mechanical Engineer with solid experience managing engineering projects from conceptual design to completion. Critical thinker with strong analytical skills to solve problems. Dedicated and collaborative team player who interacts effectively with multi engineering disciplines, management, subcontractors, and vendors. Strong leadership skills, emotionally mature with a positive attitude and calm demeanors. Fluent in French and English.

Mes compétences :
Leadership & Team Building
Lean Six Sigma
Project Management
Mechanical/Energy
Product Developement
Entreprises

  • General Electric - Lead Mechanical Engineer

    Paris 2008 - 2013 - Conception du condenseur et des différentes pompes de la Flexeffiency 50. Application au CCGT de Bouchain, projet co-développé par GE et EDF pour les centrales de nouvelles générations.
    - Gestion de multiples projets de centrales électriques gaz au Japon, en Inde et dans toute l’Europe.

  • Flowserve - Project Engineer

    Thiers 2005 - 2008 Supervision d’une équipe de 5 employés pour chaque projet, avec souvent 3-4 projets à gérer en simultané pour des compagnies d’engineering (Technip, Foster Wheeler), pétrochimiques et chimiques (Total, Exxon Mobil, Sonatrach).

  • TW INGENIERIE, Douai, France March 2005 – July 2005 Project Engineer (Internship - Project Engineer

    2005 - 2005

  • N-GHY Sa - Assistant Engineer

    2004 - 2005

  • SOLAR ENERGY & ENERGY CONVERSION LABORATORY, University of Florida, Florida, USA - Technician

    2002 - 2002

Formations

  • Okanagan College

    Kelowna 2014 - maintenant Diploma

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Techniques Industrielles Et Des Mines (Douai)

    Douai 2002 - 2005 Diplome d'Ingenieur

  • Centre Charles De Foucauld Maths Sup et Maths Spé (Saint Sylvain D'Anjou)

    Saint Sylvain D'Anjou 1999 - 2002 Diploma

  • LTP La Baronnerie

    St Sylvain D'Anjou 1996 - 1999 Diploma

