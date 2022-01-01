Retail
Antoine MAHAN
Antoine MAHAN
ABIDJAN
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Contrôle qualité
Chimie organique
Gestion
Informatique
Entreprises
Société des Mines d'Ity
- Agent Administratif chargé bureau paie
maintenant
Formations
IMST (Abidjan)
Abidjan
1978 - 1981
baccalauréat d'état
Adje Georges BONY
Alberic KONAN
Antoine MAHAN
Antonioni Carl BASSIT
Hermann NAGALO
Konan Maurice KOUAKOU
Kouassi N.DJABOL
Maurice KRAMO
Ouolli OUATTARA
Prudence Laure DOLEGBE