Menu

Antoine MARTINEAU

NICE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • U-SHIN - VIE Production System

    2017 - maintenant

  • ELIS - Adjoint Responsable de Production

    Saint-Cloud 2016 - 2017

  • ELIS - Chef d'équipe

    Saint-Cloud 2015 - 2016

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel