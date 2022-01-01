Antoine MATHIAUD

I've gained 18 years experience in business, sales and marketing management across the world, in mobile telecommunications, telematics, consulting & research firms, such as TomTom, Qualcomm, Astrata, Strategy Analytics, and Thales.



I'm a recognised sales, business development and marketing expert in the domain of mobile enterprise, telematics, cloud, SaaS and IoT services. I'm experienced in P&L management, International market development, new business development, new product launch and EOL management. I've build, developped and closed deals with large enterprise and SMEs with direct, indirect and inside sales team with fleets a, telecom, automotive OEM/Tier1's players during that period.



Mes compétences :

Market research

Business Development

Business planning

Product Management

Product Marketing

Commerce international

Développement commercial