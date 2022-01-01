Antoine MATHIAUD

-
Tomtom
- Sr Director Global Sales
Chenôve
2018 - maintenant
TomTom BRIDGE hardware and software solutions enables enterprises to interface their business applications with TomTom assets on an open connected mobility platform for a wide variety of verticals.
Sales -Closing new large deals: from RFI & RFP to contract negotiation & closing including customer ROI analysis -Managing sales team: Sales plan / pipeline & CRM / recruitment & coaching -Managing key accounts and distributors: review of quarterly forecast / go to market execution -Developing new channel partners: negotiation / go-to-market / onboarding
Marketing -Defining marketing plan: strategy, demand generation, sales tools and training -Managing marketing team: digital, communication, training & tools, trade-shows in Europe.
Astrata
- VP Europe Sales, Business Development & Marketing
St Jean d’Avelanne
2014 - 2017
Astrata (previously Qualcomm Enterprise Services) is the Telematics/M2M Service Provider, leader in asset tracking, fleet management and security solution for transport/logistics, automotive IT/Telco and Utilities markets (1500 customers on 5 continents).
Sales -Closing new large deals: from RFI & RFP to contract negotiation & closing including custom solution/pricing definition -Managing sales team and customer service team: Sales plan / pipeline & CRM / recruitment & coaching -Managing key account: review of quarterly forecast / go to market execution
Marketing -Defining and budgeting marketing plan: marketing strategy, demand generation, sales tools and training -Managing marketing team: Tele-sales/Inside-sales, digital marketing, marketing communication, training & tools, trade-shows in Europe.
Leadership -Member of the Executive Committee: monthly business performance results & forecast / product roadmap / Board of directors -International spokesperson for industry and financial analysis and media.
Qualcomm
- Director Europe, Marketing and Business Development
Paris
2013 - 2014
Definition and execution of the European marketing plan and responsibility for closing new deals with large customers, OEM clients and distributors
Marketing -Defining and budgeting marketing plan: marketing strategy, demand generation, sales tools and training -Managing marketing team: Tele-sales/Inside-sales, script and sales training tools, digital marketing, marketing communication, trade-shows in Europe. -International spokesperson for industry and financial analysis and media.
Business Development -Developing new business in new verticals: Business plan for new offering, technical and commercial contract negotiation -Closing strategic partnerships OEMs & distributors: Prospection of new channel or OEM partners, contract and go to market negotiation.
Qualcomm
- Staff Manager, Business Development
Paris
2011 - 2013
Responsible for development of new business opportunities in Telematic/M2M including large enterprise sales, indirect channel sales, strategic partnerships (Telco, automotive, transport)
-New Business Development: define and recommend at exec. level new offering for new markets, create business plan with functional teams, negotiate contract terms with prospect/partner
-Large Enterprise Sales: RFP management, development of custom solution with product team, sales process management, customer ROI analysis, contract negotiation.
-Strategic Partner Development: from identification of new channel or technology partners (Operators, auto OEM/Tier1s, Resellers, Integrators), to contract and go-to-market negotiation.
Qualcomm
- Staff Manager, Product Management
Paris
2008 - 2011
Responsible for product management of satellite and terrestrial telematic services for the transport & logistics and then automotive & insurance industries
-Definition of marketing mix (product, pricing, promotion, place), manage business, marketing and operational plans on several commercial offerings/segments
-Product marketing: create and communicate sales tools on product features and benefits, product USPs and ROI simulator to direct and indirect sales teams, RFI/RFP support
-Product Roadmap, product/function requirement documentation, project review with R&D, prioritization and planning of feature releases. Supplier selection, product evaluation, contract negociation
Qualcomm
- Senior Manager, Marketing
Paris
2007 - 2008
Responsible for market research, competitive intelligence and product marketing
-Sales and product training: sales tools on product features and benefits, differentiators, ROI
-Market research, analysis of competitive forces and trends, customer requirements, quantitative modelling for segmentation, market share & forecasts
-Competitive Intelligence: strategic analysis of players, product feature benchmark and gap analysis, dissemination and training to sales force.
-Marketing Communications: definition of marketing plan with sales team, journalist briefing.
Strategy Analytics
- Analyste Principal
2005 - 2006
Strategy Analytics provides market research and business consulting services to the telecom, medias, IT and automotive industries
Responsible for the market research service “Wireless Enterprise Strategies” for Europe, managing a portfolio of 50 multinational customers from the mobile telecom market
-Definition of the plan of market research publication and writing/editing of the analysis and reports (smartphone, handheld, business applications, telematics and telemetry).
-Research execution via business interview with key industry stakeholders, market survey and focus groups for product ideation, market segmentation and forecasting
-Presentation, briefing and training workshop to present research findings and support customers’ strategy, product, marketing and sales and teams.
-External communication with media (conference, newspaper, magazine, radio)
Strategy Analytics
- Senior Consultant
2003 - 2005
Responsible for consulting assignment in strategic marketing: Business plan, new product definition, competitive intelligence and benchmark, Alliances/Partnerships
-Business development, visit customers, prospects and partners, manage and defend response to RFPs, speak at conferences and in medias.
-Research execution via business interview with key industry stakeholders, market survey and focus groups for product ideation, market segmentation and forecasting
-Presentation, briefing and training workshop to present research findings and support customers’ strategy, product, marketing and sales and teams
Strategy Analytics
- Consultant
2001 - 2003
Responsible for research and survey for consulting assignment in strategic marketing
-Research execution via business interview with key industry stakeholders, market survey and focus groups for product ideation, market segmentation and forecasting
-Expertise in quantitative and financial modelling, with standard statistical software or customer-propriatory simulator.
-Contribution in presentation, briefing and training workshop to present research findings and support customers’ strategy, product, marketing and sales and teams.
Thomson
- Junior Business Manager
Courbevoie
2000 - 2000
Thales (formerly Thomson Multimedia) designs, manufactures and sells multimedia consumer electronics products and related semi-conductors across the world
-Market research on electronic and multimedia components, marketing and competitive Analysis
-Support to sales and marketing (product sheets, sales arguments, marketing materials), tools for internal communication support
-Relationship with R&D for technical marketing