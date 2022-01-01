Menu

Antoine MATHIAUD

Chenôve

En résumé

I've gained 18 years experience in business, sales and marketing management across the world, in mobile telecommunications, telematics, consulting & research firms, such as TomTom, Qualcomm, Astrata, Strategy Analytics, and Thales.

I'm a recognised sales, business development and marketing expert in the domain of mobile enterprise, telematics, cloud, SaaS and IoT services. I'm experienced in P&L management, International market development, new business development, new product launch and EOL management. I've build, developped and closed deals with large enterprise and SMEs with direct, indirect and inside sales team with fleets a, telecom, automotive OEM/Tier1's players during that period.

Mes compétences :
Market research
Business Development
Business planning
Product Management
Product Marketing
Commerce international
Développement commercial

Entreprises

  • Tomtom - Sr Director Global Sales

    Chenôve 2018 - maintenant TomTom BRIDGE hardware and software solutions enables enterprises to interface their business applications with TomTom assets on an open connected mobility platform for a wide variety of verticals.
    Sales -Closing new large deals: from RFI & RFP to contract negotiation & closing including customer ROI analysis -Managing sales team: Sales plan / pipeline & CRM / recruitment & coaching -Managing key accounts and distributors: review of quarterly forecast / go to market execution -Developing new channel partners: negotiation / go-to-market / onboarding
    Marketing -Defining marketing plan: strategy, demand generation, sales tools and training -Managing marketing team: digital, communication, training & tools, trade-shows in Europe.

  • Astrata - VP Europe Sales, Business Development & Marketing

    St Jean d’Avelanne 2014 - 2017 Astrata (previously Qualcomm Enterprise Services) is the Telematics/M2M Service Provider, leader in asset tracking, fleet management and security solution for transport/logistics, automotive IT/Telco and Utilities markets (1500 customers on 5 continents).
    Sales -Closing new large deals: from RFI & RFP to contract negotiation & closing including custom solution/pricing definition -Managing sales team and customer service team: Sales plan / pipeline & CRM / recruitment & coaching -Managing key account: review of quarterly forecast / go to market execution
    Marketing -Defining and budgeting marketing plan: marketing strategy, demand generation, sales tools and training -Managing marketing team: Tele-sales/Inside-sales, digital marketing, marketing communication, training & tools, trade-shows in Europe.
    Leadership -Member of the Executive Committee: monthly business performance results & forecast / product roadmap / Board of directors -International spokesperson for industry and financial analysis and media.

  • Qualcomm - Director Europe, Marketing and Business Development

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Definition and execution of the European marketing plan and responsibility for closing new deals with large customers, OEM clients and distributors
    Marketing -Defining and budgeting marketing plan: marketing strategy, demand generation, sales tools and training -Managing marketing team: Tele-sales/Inside-sales, script and sales training tools, digital marketing, marketing communication, trade-shows in Europe. -International spokesperson for industry and financial analysis and media.
    Business Development -Developing new business in new verticals: Business plan for new offering, technical and commercial contract negotiation -Closing strategic partnerships OEMs & distributors: Prospection of new channel or OEM partners, contract and go to market negotiation.

  • Qualcomm - Staff Manager, Business Development

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Responsible for development of new business opportunities in Telematic/M2M including large enterprise sales, indirect channel sales, strategic partnerships (Telco, automotive, transport)

    -New Business Development: define and recommend at exec. level new offering for new markets, create business plan with functional teams, negotiate contract terms with prospect/partner
    -Large Enterprise Sales: RFP management, development of custom solution with product team, sales process management, customer ROI analysis, contract negotiation.
    -Strategic Partner Development: from identification of new channel or technology partners (Operators, auto OEM/Tier1s, Resellers, Integrators), to contract and go-to-market negotiation.

  • Qualcomm - Staff Manager, Product Management

    Paris 2008 - 2011 Responsible for product management of satellite and terrestrial telematic services for the transport & logistics and then automotive & insurance industries

    -Definition of marketing mix (product, pricing, promotion, place), manage business, marketing and operational plans on several commercial offerings/segments
    -Product marketing: create and communicate sales tools on product features and benefits, product USPs and ROI simulator to direct and indirect sales teams, RFI/RFP support
    -Product Roadmap, product/function requirement documentation, project review with R&D, prioritization and planning of feature releases. Supplier selection, product evaluation, contract negociation

  • Qualcomm - Senior Manager, Marketing

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Responsible for market research, competitive intelligence and product marketing

    -Sales and product training: sales tools on product features and benefits, differentiators, ROI
    -Market research, analysis of competitive forces and trends, customer requirements, quantitative modelling for segmentation, market share & forecasts
    -Competitive Intelligence: strategic analysis of players, product feature benchmark and gap analysis, dissemination and training to sales force.
    -Marketing Communications: definition of marketing plan with sales team, journalist briefing.

  • Strategy Analytics - Analyste Principal

    2005 - 2006 Strategy Analytics provides market research and business consulting services to the telecom, medias, IT and automotive industries

    Responsible for the market research service “Wireless Enterprise Strategies” for Europe, managing a portfolio of 50 multinational customers from the mobile telecom market

    -Definition of the plan of market research publication and writing/editing of the analysis and reports (smartphone, handheld, business applications, telematics and telemetry).
    -Research execution via business interview with key industry stakeholders, market survey and focus groups for product ideation, market segmentation and forecasting
    -Presentation, briefing and training workshop to present research findings and support customers’ strategy, product, marketing and sales and teams.
    -External communication with media (conference, newspaper, magazine, radio)

  • Strategy Analytics - Senior Consultant

    2003 - 2005 Responsible for consulting assignment in strategic marketing: Business plan, new product definition, competitive intelligence and benchmark, Alliances/Partnerships

    -Business development, visit customers, prospects and partners, manage and defend response to RFPs, speak at conferences and in medias.
    -Research execution via business interview with key industry stakeholders, market survey and focus groups for product ideation, market segmentation and forecasting
    -Presentation, briefing and training workshop to present research findings and support customers’ strategy, product, marketing and sales and teams

  • Strategy Analytics - Consultant

    2001 - 2003 Responsible for research and survey for consulting assignment in strategic marketing

    -Research execution via business interview with key industry stakeholders, market survey and focus groups for product ideation, market segmentation and forecasting
    -Expertise in quantitative and financial modelling, with standard statistical software or customer-propriatory simulator.
    -Contribution in presentation, briefing and training workshop to present research findings and support customers’ strategy, product, marketing and sales and teams.

  • Thomson - Junior Business Manager

    Courbevoie 2000 - 2000 Thales (formerly Thomson Multimedia) designs, manufactures and sells multimedia consumer electronics products and related semi-conductors across the world

    -Market research on electronic and multimedia components, marketing and competitive Analysis
    -Support to sales and marketing (product sheets, sales arguments, marketing materials), tools for internal communication support
    -Relationship with R&D for technical marketing

Formations