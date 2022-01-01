Antoine MESSIAH

Designing, implementing, and publishing medical and public health research projects. Areas of concentration: complex health-related behaviors, addiction, mental health, suicide, psycho-trauma.
Scientific evaluation of:
- diagnosis screening procedures
- physician recognition of patients behaviors and associated symptoms
- medical studies collecting data with PDAs (Personal Digital Assistants)
Analysis of data with complex statistical structure, using GLMM (Generalized Linear Mixed Models) and GEE (General Estimating Equations).
► ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
50 publications (scientific articles, book chapters, conference proceedings; see Resume / CV)
Grants awarded: 3 as PI, 3 as investigator.
Université Paris 11 Paris Sud
- Praticien Hospitalo-Universitaire en Biostatistiques
1988 - 1995► RESPONSIBILITIES:
Teaching biostatistics, master level
Mentoring clinicians and doctoral fellows for their medical research project
Training physicians to perform data analysis (Epi-Info and SAS)
Large data processing
Complex sampling theory and practice
Complex health-related behavior analysis
Designing, implementing, and publishing medical and public health research projects.
► ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
Publication of 40 peer-reviewed scientific articles and book chapters (see CV / Resume)
Grants awarded: 1 as investigator.
Teaching over 100 physicians how to use statistical software.