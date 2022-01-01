Menu

Antoine MESSIAH

En résumé

Bonjour et merci pour votre visite.

Cette page n'est pas maintenue à jour régulièrement.

Des présentations complètes et à jour sont disponibles ici :

https://cesp.inserm.fr/fr/agent/messiah
https://www.linkedin.com/in/amessiah/

Entreprises

  • University of Miami - Visiting Associate Professor

    2008 - 2011 ► RESPONSIBILITIES:

    Design, conduct, analysis and publication of Community-Based Participatory Research (CBPR) using state-of-the art academic methods : complex sampling analysis design and analysis of health surveys

    Design of PhD comps examination member of comps jury.
    Design and implementation of a course in epidemiology.


    ► ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

    6 publications (scientific articles, conference proceedings)

  • Consultant en biostatistiques, épidémiologie et fouille de données massives de santé - Consultant senior

    2008 - maintenant ► RESPONSIBILITIES
    Consultant in data analysis, biostatistics, clinical research, epidemiology and public health, for numerous medical institutions.

    Multi-base data analysis and data visualization complex report production analysis of multi-dimensional correlated data and lifetime data.


    ► ACCOMPLISHMENTS
    Production of publishable results, reports, and article manuscripts.

  • University of Pennsylvania - Visiting Associate Professor

    1998 - 2003 ► RESPONSIBILITIES:

    Research on methodological aspects of public health interventions in marginalized populations

    Event data analysis, analysis of adherence to treatment/intervention, publication.


    ► ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

    4 publications (scientific articles, conference proceedings)
    Grants awarded: 2 as investigator.

  • Inserm - Chercheur

    PARIS 13 1995 - maintenant ► RESPONSIBILITIES:

    Designing, implementing, and publishing medical and public health research projects. Areas of concentration: complex health-related behaviors, addiction, mental health, suicide, psycho-trauma.
    Scientific evaluation of:
    - diagnosis screening procedures
    - physician recognition of patients behaviors and associated symptoms
    - medical studies collecting data with PDAs (Personal Digital Assistants)
    Analysis of data with complex statistical structure, using GLMM (Generalized Linear Mixed Models) and GEE (General Estimating Equations).


    ► ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

    50 publications (scientific articles, book chapters, conference proceedings; see Resume / CV)
    Grants awarded: 3 as PI, 3 as investigator.

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud - Praticien Hospitalo-Universitaire en Biostatistiques

    1988 - 1995 ► RESPONSIBILITIES:

    Teaching biostatistics, master level
    Mentoring clinicians and doctoral fellows for their medical research project
    Training physicians to perform data analysis (Epi-Info and SAS)

    Large data processing
    Complex sampling theory and practice
    Complex health-related behavior analysis

    Designing, implementing, and publishing medical and public health research projects.


    ► ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

    Publication of 40 peer-reviewed scientific articles and book chapters (see CV / Resume)
    Grants awarded: 1 as investigator.
    Teaching over 100 physicians how to use statistical software.

Formations

Réseau