Antonio TEIXEIRA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Avant vente
Firewall
load balancing
Optimisation
Optimisation WAN
Proxy
Sécurité
Vente
WAN
Management
Conseil
ITIL
SQL
Informatique
Domain Name Server Protocol
Responsible for the cost
Personal Home Page
PC Hardware
Visual Basic
VPN
VMware
UNIX
TCP/IP
Shell script
Secure Socket Layer
SSO
Risk Assessment
Request for Proposal
QoS (Quality of Service)
Perl Programming
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Office
Linux
LAN/WAN > WAN Optimization
Intrusion Prevention System
Intrusion Detection System
Internet Access
IPSec
IBM OS/2
Helpdesk
Firewalling
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Citrix Winframe
C Programming Language
BIG-IP
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • BT - CONSULTANT & PRE-SALES ENGINEER

    2009 - maintenant * Involvement in the financial negotiations (customers and partners); Drafting P&L of each offer,
    * Customer meetings
    * Analysis of the customers expression needs ;
    * Responsible for the cost of the offers, Estimation of costs and daily charges associated to each project,
    * Design of technical and functional solutions; Technical Risk Assessment for each project,
    * Wording of bid documents to RFI and RFP and defense of the answer ;
    * Wording of maintenance offers including products with several worldwide SLAs.

    Achievements: EDF, SNCF, LA POSTE, UGAP, EIFFAGE, LAFARGE, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale, MASTERCARD, ....

  • Cyber Networks - EXPERT PRE-SALES ENGINEER

    2008 - 2009 * Customer meetings
    * Analysis of the customers expression needs ;
    * Responsible for the cost of the offers, Estimation of costs and daily charges associated to each project,
    * Design of solutions ;
    * Wording of bid documents to RFI and RFP and defense of the answer ;
    * Wording of maintenance offers including products with several worldwide SLAs.

    Achievements: DCNS, Rothschild bank & company, Club Méditérannée, ….

  • BT Services - Avant Vente dans le pôle Sécurité NSS

    La Défense 2008 - maintenant Avant-vente dans le pôle Intégration de Solutions

    - Participation à la gestion de la relation client dans les phases avant-ventes, en collaboration avec les Ingénieurs Commerciaux
    - Audit et analyse des besoins fonctionnels des clients et retranscription en termes de charge
    - Évaluation des risques organisationnels de chaque projet pour le client
    - Mise en place de maquettes de démonstration
    - Rédaction des offres et participation à leur soutenance

  • Cyber Networks - Responsable Support

    2006 - 2008 Responsable d'un centre d'expertise et Support niveau 3 pour un des leaders de la téléphonie mobile française

    - Centre d'expertise de niveau 3 sur les plates-formes d'hébergement de production
    - Pilotage constructeurs (dans le cadre de pannes matérielles, etc.)
    - Interface technique entre le client et l'éditeur lors de déclaration d'anomalie fonctionnelle

    Reporting régulier des différents indicateurs liés aux activités du Support

    Responsable de différentes plates-formes d'hébergement destinées au développement des projets

  • Cyber Networks - MANAGER OF A SUPPORT LEVEL 3 FOR SFR (7 PERSONS)

    2006 - 2008 * Creation of a support department from level 1 to 4 ;
    * Creation and implementation of the business processes related to support activities, Improvement of the skills of team members,
    * Responsible for all the hosting platforms of the customer (pre-production, production, development, etc.),
    * Editor contact in RMA case, Technical interface between the customer and the editors,
    * Involvement in the steering committees, Reporting of the activity support indicators.

  • Conix - Ingénieur Sécurité

    Issy les Moulineaux 2001 - 2006 Administration/Exploitation/Supervision de l'ensemble des architectures de Sécurité du groupe Total (architectures d'échelle mondiale sous forme de contrat de service en 24h/24, 7j/7)

    - Accès mail (env. 70 000 boîtes mail)
    - Accès Web (env. 25 000 utilisateurs)
    - Plates-formes d'authentification forte
    - Accès sécurisés (VPN IPSEC et SSL)
    - Hébergements de plates-formes d'interconnexion partenaires

    Responsable technique des différents serveurs de noms (DNS) internes et externes du groupe Total (env. 2 200 noms de domaines publics)

    Adjoint du responsable de production pour la prise en charge et l'encadrement technique des nouveaux arrivants

    Projets et intégrations :

    - Serveur d'Administration centralisé pour les différentes plates-formes DNS (internes, externes et d'infrastructure)
    - Intégration d'équipements de filtrage interbranches
    - Intégration d'un serveur de messagerie dédié au dépôt de noms de domaines
    - Développement d'un outil de supervision avec fichiers de journalisation centralisés en temps réel (scripts Bash et PHP)
    - Intégration de passerelles VPN SSL pour les accès sécurisés entrants

  • Conix - SECURITY ENGINEER OF THE HOSTING PLATFORMS FOR TOTAL GROUP (HOLDING)

    Issy les Moulineaux 1999 - 2006 Job assumed in a worldwide contract with 24x7 SLA

    * Technical referent for the private and public Domain Name servers (DNS) for Total Group (round 2200 domain names in Internet),
    * In charge of the newcomers management ;
    * Management of the Messaging platforms, Internet access, strong authentication, Mobile access of the group, Engineering and Administrating of the hosting platforms for the group.

    Achievements: : Installation of a centralized management server for all DNS servers, Development of a monitoring tool with real-time centralized logs in PHP and Shell script languages, Engineering and integration of a VPN SSL solution for mobility access for the Total Group.

  • Areva - NETWORK & TELECOM ADMINISTRATOR

    Paris La Defense 1997 - 1999 * Management of the corporate servers (file servers, domain controllers, etc.), Management of the entire network (near 400 hosts),
    * Supplier relationship ;
    * In charge of the backups
    * Helpdesk and Hotline.

Formations