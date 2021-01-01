Antonio TEIXEIRA

-
BT
- CONSULTANT & PRE-SALES ENGINEER
2009 - maintenant
* Involvement in the financial negotiations (customers and partners); Drafting P&L of each offer,
* Customer meetings
* Analysis of the customers expression needs ;
* Responsible for the cost of the offers, Estimation of costs and daily charges associated to each project,
* Design of technical and functional solutions; Technical Risk Assessment for each project,
* Wording of bid documents to RFI and RFP and defense of the answer ;
* Wording of maintenance offers including products with several worldwide SLAs.
Achievements: EDF, SNCF, LA POSTE, UGAP, EIFFAGE, LAFARGE, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale, MASTERCARD, ....
-
Cyber Networks
- EXPERT PRE-SALES ENGINEER
2008 - 2009
* Customer meetings
* Analysis of the customers expression needs ;
* Responsible for the cost of the offers, Estimation of costs and daily charges associated to each project,
* Design of solutions ;
* Wording of bid documents to RFI and RFP and defense of the answer ;
* Wording of maintenance offers including products with several worldwide SLAs.
Achievements: DCNS, Rothschild bank & company, Club Méditérannée, ….
-
BT Services
- Avant Vente dans le pôle Sécurité NSS
La Défense
2008 - maintenant
Avant-vente dans le pôle Intégration de Solutions
- Participation à la gestion de la relation client dans les phases avant-ventes, en collaboration avec les Ingénieurs Commerciaux
- Audit et analyse des besoins fonctionnels des clients et retranscription en termes de charge
- Évaluation des risques organisationnels de chaque projet pour le client
- Mise en place de maquettes de démonstration
- Rédaction des offres et participation à leur soutenance
-
Cyber Networks
- Responsable Support
2006 - 2008
Responsable d'un centre d'expertise et Support niveau 3 pour un des leaders de la téléphonie mobile française
- Centre d'expertise de niveau 3 sur les plates-formes d'hébergement de production
- Pilotage constructeurs (dans le cadre de pannes matérielles, etc.)
- Interface technique entre le client et l'éditeur lors de déclaration d'anomalie fonctionnelle
Reporting régulier des différents indicateurs liés aux activités du Support
Responsable de différentes plates-formes d'hébergement destinées au développement des projets
-
Cyber Networks
- MANAGER OF A SUPPORT LEVEL 3 FOR SFR (7 PERSONS)
2006 - 2008
* Creation of a support department from level 1 to 4 ;
* Creation and implementation of the business processes related to support activities, Improvement of the skills of team members,
* Responsible for all the hosting platforms of the customer (pre-production, production, development, etc.),
* Editor contact in RMA case, Technical interface between the customer and the editors,
* Involvement in the steering committees, Reporting of the activity support indicators.
-
Conix
- Ingénieur Sécurité
Issy les Moulineaux
2001 - 2006
Administration/Exploitation/Supervision de l'ensemble des architectures de Sécurité du groupe Total (architectures d'échelle mondiale sous forme de contrat de service en 24h/24, 7j/7)
- Accès mail (env. 70 000 boîtes mail)
- Accès Web (env. 25 000 utilisateurs)
- Plates-formes d'authentification forte
- Accès sécurisés (VPN IPSEC et SSL)
- Hébergements de plates-formes d'interconnexion partenaires
Responsable technique des différents serveurs de noms (DNS) internes et externes du groupe Total (env. 2 200 noms de domaines publics)
Adjoint du responsable de production pour la prise en charge et l'encadrement technique des nouveaux arrivants
Projets et intégrations :
- Serveur d'Administration centralisé pour les différentes plates-formes DNS (internes, externes et d'infrastructure)
- Intégration d'équipements de filtrage interbranches
- Intégration d'un serveur de messagerie dédié au dépôt de noms de domaines
- Développement d'un outil de supervision avec fichiers de journalisation centralisés en temps réel (scripts Bash et PHP)
- Intégration de passerelles VPN SSL pour les accès sécurisés entrants
-
Conix
- SECURITY ENGINEER OF THE HOSTING PLATFORMS FOR TOTAL GROUP (HOLDING)
Issy les Moulineaux
1999 - 2006
Job assumed in a worldwide contract with 24x7 SLA
* Technical referent for the private and public Domain Name servers (DNS) for Total Group (round 2200 domain names in Internet),
* In charge of the newcomers management ;
* Management of the Messaging platforms, Internet access, strong authentication, Mobile access of the group, Engineering and Administrating of the hosting platforms for the group.
Achievements: : Installation of a centralized management server for all DNS servers, Development of a monitoring tool with real-time centralized logs in PHP and Shell script languages, Engineering and integration of a VPN SSL solution for mobility access for the Total Group.
-
Areva
- NETWORK & TELECOM ADMINISTRATOR
Paris La Defense
1997 - 1999
* Management of the corporate servers (file servers, domain controllers, etc.), Management of the entire network (near 400 hosts),
* Supplier relationship ;
* In charge of the backups
* Helpdesk and Hotline.