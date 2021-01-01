Aouadj MALEK

I am comfortable with IT tools and expert on Catia V5 software.



I worked for 15 years in the automotive sector in research and development on

The wear of the brooms in a starter engine, experiment plan on the wear factors of the brooms.

As a CAD designer I developed the range of FS starters

On the fuse function of the starters I put up 9 design capable of dealing with fire risks

I've developed a 1 million-cycle starter for intensive stop-start uses.

Lately I have filed patents on E machines for micro hybrid vehicles.



I am an intense person, driven towards concrete results. My motivation and my sense of

the urgency are tempered and disciplined by my great concern for precision and the quality of the work of which I am

responsible. My method of approach to the work I undertake will be carefully planned, based on

detailed analysis and excellent knowledge of all relevant facts.