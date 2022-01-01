Arfaoui AYET ALLAH

Je suis ingénieur en électromécanique diplômé de l'académie navale de Menzel Bourguiba Tunisie depuis l'année 2004. Maintenant je suis l'ingénieur chargé de la maintenance de chantier de petrole de sidi el kilani à Souassi.
Compagnie Tuniso-Koweito-Chinoise de Petrole
- Ingénieur de maintenance
maintenant
CTKCP
- Principal project engineer
2016 - maintenant

Responsibilities and roles
- Projects scope of work preparation
- Carries out pre-feasibility studies.
- Project contracts preparation
- Manage the projects progress.
Compagnie Tuniso-Koweito-Chinoise de Petrole (CTKCP)
- Ingénieur de maintenance
2006 - maintenant

Responsibilities and roles :
- Program preventive maintenance of various equipments
- Intervene during corrective maintenance of different equipments
- Manage the maintenance crew
- Manage all site equipments (mechanical, electrical and instrumentation equipments)
- collaborate with project engineer, the production supervisor and the safety officer during new projects
Experience with:
- WAUKESHA gas engine and all its accessories (750 KW)
- INGRESOLL RAND and ATLAS COPCO (diesel and electric driven) air
Compressors
- Centrifugal and volumetric pumps
- ENRAF (electronic petroleum tank gauging systems)
- Pipe line cathodic protection
- Great experience in electricity