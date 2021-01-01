Arjun SINGH

A versatile data scientist with 1+ years of experience optimizing processes and converting complex insights into accessible terms that allow companies to gain a better understanding of their customers. Highly adept at harmonizing the vision of stakeholders to implement data-driven transformations within corporate structures. Seeking the next professional challenge that mixes domain knowledge, analytics, AI, and mathematics with a natural ability to connect with people to allow organizations to thrive in an increasingly data-driven business landscape.
Pas de contact professionnel
Le résultat du bac à ParisLe résultat du brevet à Paris Le résultat du BTS à Paris