Arjun SINGH

  • Data&Data
  • Data Science Intern

Paris

A versatile data scientist with 1+ years of experience optimizing processes and converting complex insights into accessible terms that allow companies to gain a better understanding of their customers. Highly adept at harmonizing the vision of stakeholders to implement data-driven transformations within corporate structures. Seeking the next professional challenge that mixes domain knowledge, analytics, AI, and mathematics with a natural ability to connect with people to allow organizations to thrive in an increasingly data-driven business landscape.

  • Data&Data - Data Science Intern

    Technique | Paris 2020 - 2021 • Automated data collection processes to procure watch offers (≈ 1 million offers per month) across 100+ retail websites.
    • Analyzed information to derive meaningful insights and streamlined the end-to-end data preprocessing pipeline.
    • Assembled and optimized reporting dashboards by identifying KPIs such as YOY change in quantities, price & positioning that unlock cumulative insights and monitor trends in the online second-hand market.
    • Built a pricing engine that would assess the value of watches based on established criteria to great success as its findings fell within 10% of its target.

  • Quavitra - Data Science Intern

    Ressources humaines | Paris (75000) 2019 - 2020 Optimized analytics to anticipate HR risks and gauge the performance of talent actions for the enterprise clients of a data-driven HR consulting group.
    Conducted Exploratory Data Analyses (EDA) and competitor analyses sourced from Glassdoor, Indeed, and Monster with close consideration to employee feedback with an accuracy score of 74%.
    Developed standardized job-type indicators to integrate varied & inconsistent job titles with 70% accuracy.
    Built and sustained long-lasting relationships with enterprise clients by tailoring solutions to their needs that directly facilitated talent retention.

  • Ecole Internationale Des Sciences Du Traitement De L'Information

    Cergy (95000) 2018 - 2021 Full-time Master candidate from the graduating class of 2021 at EISTI in collaboration with CY Tech. "The Master in Business Analytics / Big Data / Data Science is an innovative gateway degree designed to train the new generation of data-savvy professionals. These detail-oriented individuals, who understand all business functions and also possess highly specialized analytical skills, will play a key role in the upcoming data-driven era. The objective of this Master’s program is to train future specialists in Information Systems and Decision Support. The program includes solid content in mathematics- and uses a wide range of computer-based tools, which allows students to deal with real problems, analyze their complexity and bring efficient algorithmic and architectural solutions. " https://cytech.cyu.fr

    ✔ Programming Experience in: R, Python, PySpark, SQL, MySQL, NoSQL (MongoDB & Cassandra), SAS analytics, Basics of Hadoop

