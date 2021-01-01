Menu

Armend CELINA

VILLEURBANNE

En résumé

I am an Electrical Engineering Student seeking an Internship in the Electrical Engineering domain during any given summer period or semester period that will utilize my analytical and strategic skills and will help to develop myself both professionally and personally, by stepping out of my comfort zone and taking on challenging responsibilities.
Studies at INSA Lyon while having a strong theoretical foundation, also emphasized computer-aided analysis, and included an additional good deal of programming on Java as well as helped me develop a sense of team work and problem solving skills.

Mes compétences :
Electronique
Electricité
Télécommunications
Programmation
Electrotechnique
Génie électrique
Dynamisme
Gestion de projet
Travail en équipe
Leadership

Entreprises

  • BEST - Board of European Student of Technology - Createur et Organisateur Principal de StartUp-Camp™ Edition 2016

    2015 - 2016 Au sein de l'organisation européen BEST ; en 2015-2016 j’ai pris la initiative de la création d’un nouveau projet pour élargir l’étendu de l’organisation dans le milieu de l’entrepreneuriat, notamment l’accélération de Start Ups et de la mentalité d’entrepreneuriat à l’INSA de Lyon. Cet évènement qui a duré 1 Mois était une compétition de l’entrepreneuriat ou les équipes ont développé leur idée de Start Up pendent 4 semaines de suites étant guidé par des Business Coaches et étant en contact continu avec des autres Start Ups récentes de la France pour leur guider et inspirer pour faire de l’entrepreneuriat.

Formations