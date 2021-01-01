Retail
Arnaud DAILLY
Arnaud DAILLY
Entreprises
GP BATTERY
- Responsable Commercial
2009 - maintenant
Négociation centrale d’achat régionale et magasins (GSA, GSB, GSS, grossistes…)
Prospection de nouveaux clients
Suivi et gestion des commandes
Suivi des activités commerciales
MIG/Quantum international
- Responsable grands comptes
2005 - 2009
Formations
TERTIA 3000
Aulnoy Les Valenciennes
2002 - 2004
BTS ACTION COMMERCIALE
Commerce
Lycée Du Hainaut
Valenciennes
1998 - 2000
Bac STI option génie électronique
Alain GASTAUD-LÉONARD
Celine GANDILLET
Christophe SOYEZ
Dailly DOMINIQUE-PAUL
Franz BONNEMAYRE
Isabelle CRETON
Jerome DAILLY
Jerome DAILLY
Johann ARCHAMBAULT
Pierre QUENETTE